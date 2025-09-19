LIVE TV
Supreme Court Backs Karnataka's Move To Invite Banu Mushtaq For Mysuru Dasara

Supreme Court Backs Karnataka’s Move To Invite Banu Mushtaq For Mysuru Dasara

The Supreme Court upheld Karnataka’s decision to invite author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, dismissing pleas that non-Hindus cannot perform rituals. The bench called the celebrations a state event, not a private religious programme.

Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara despite challenges (Photo: ANI, Wiki)
Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara despite challenges (Photo: ANI, Wiki)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 19, 2025 16:25:30 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 2025 Mysuru Dasara festivities. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta upheld the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order that had rejected similar petitions, including one filed by former BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Petitioners argued that non-Hindus cannot perform rituals inside the Chamundeshwari Temple, claiming the inauguration involved religious practices protected under Article 25 of the Constitution. They alleged that the state’s move was “purely political” and in violation of Agamic traditions.

However, the bench was unconvinced, stressing that Mysuru Dasara is a state-organised public event. “It is not a private programme. The state is organising it,” Justice Nath observed, repeatedly dismissing the counsel’s arguments.

Who is Banu Mushtaq?

Banu Mushtaq, born 3 April 1948 is a renowned Kannada writer, activist, and lawyer from Karnataka. She is the first Muslim woman dignitary to be invited to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara. Mushtaq’s acclaimed short story collection Heart Lamp, translated by Deepa Bhasthi, won the International Booker Prize in 2025.

Over her literary career, she has authored six short story collections, a novel, essays, and poetry, with her works translated into multiple Indian languages and English. Despite facing criticism from some groups for her views, she remains one of the most celebrated contemporary voices in Kannada literature.

ALSO READ: Smoking Image On ‘Mother Mary Come To Me’ Cover: Arundhati Roy Faces Legal Challenge In Kerala

Tags: Banu MushtaqMysuru Dasarasupreme court

QUICK LINKS