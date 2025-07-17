LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Directs Disclosure Of Compliance Report In Char Dham Project Case

SC Directs Disclosure Of Compliance Report In Char Dham Project Case

The Supreme Court has directed that the compliance report for the Char Dham project be shared with all petitioners. The case, which challenges environmental clearances for the ₹12,000 crore project, was filed by NGO 'Citizens for Green Doon'. The petition claims the project caused environmental degradation and lacked proper debris management. The project aims to improve road connectivity in Uttarakhand.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the compliance report related to the Char Dham project be made available to all petitioners. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 18:47:33 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the compliance report related to the Char Dham project be made available to all petitioners. 

The matter was mentioned before the bench of  Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi where petitioners sought access to the report. 

The Court accepted the request and instructed that the report be shared with all parties involved. 

The petition challenged environmental clearances granted for the project.

NGO ‘Citizens for Green Doon’ approached the Supreme Court challenging the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) earlier decision.

As per the petitioner, the project was initiated without proper environmental clearance.
This lead to large-scale environmental degradation. 

The plea suggests that no adequate mechanism was put in place for debris management. 

The Char Dham project covers a distance of around 900 kilometers. Its estimated cost is ₹12,000 crore. The project aims to provide all-weather road connectivity in Uttarakhand.

It will also improve military access to the India-China border.

Earlier, the NGT allowed the project to proceed under the supervision of a seven-member expert committee, led by a Special Secretary from the Ministry of Environment.

