MLA Abhay Singh’s Acquittal: Special Leave Petition Moved Before Supreme Court To Challenge Allahabad High Court’s Order

A special leave petition has been moved before the Supreme Court against the acquittal of MLA Abhay Singh and six others in an attempt to murder case. The acquittal order was passed by the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court.

This petition has been filed by complainant Vikas Singh through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh and Sandeep Yadav. The petitioner had stated that the division bench passed the order by 1-1. Consequently, the matter was sent to a third Judge who acquitted MLA Abhay Singh and the other four respondents under Sections 307 and 147 of the IPC.

Two other respondents were acquitted by a trial court. This decision was upheld by the division bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner has submitted that on March 21, 2025, the Allahabad High Court acquitted all respondents without appreciating the documentary evidence on record, the injured witness’s testimony supported by documentary evidence like the medical report and the technical report of the vehicle and only giving too much weight to the contradictions in the statements of the injured witness/Complainant.

It is further submitted that Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi, while deciding the appeal, considered all facts and have passed an order convicting Shambhunath Singh, Rama Kant Yadav, Ravi Kant Yadav, Abhay Singh and Sandeep Singh alias Pappu Singh under section 147, 149, 504, 506, 307 of IPC and Section 27 of Arms Act.

However, due to a different opinion, the matter was referred to another bench, and the said bench acquitted all the accused persons.

A Case under section 307, 147,149, 504 and 506 of IPC against Abhay Singh and others were registered on May 15, 2010 at Police Station Maharajganj, District Faizabad on the Complaint filed by Vikas Singh.

It was alleged that 3 respondents had fired shots at the car in which Vikas Singh and other people were returning from Faizabad. Due to the sudden attack, Vikas Singh had collided with the dashboard of the car and suffered injuries. He was admitted to the hospital.

His vehicle was also sent for a technical inspection, and six holes were found on the left side of it.

