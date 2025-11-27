Supreme Court Flags Big Concern, Questions If Intruders With Aadhaar Should Be Made Voters, Says ‘Aadhaar Is Not…’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while raising concerns about intruders allegedly managing to obtain Aadhaar cards, questioned whether a non-citizen holding an Aadhaar card should automatically be entitled to voting rights. The court said that Aadhaar was introduced to ensure the delivery of welfare benefits and must not be mistaken as proof of citizenship.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states.

During the proceedings, the bench reiterated that an Aadhaar card does not serve as “absolute proof of citizenship.”