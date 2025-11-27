LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Flags Big Concern, Questions If Intruders With Aadhaar Should Be Made Voters, Says ‘Aadhaar Is Not…’

Supreme Court Flags Big Concern, Questions If Intruders With Aadhaar Should Be Made Voters, Says ‘Aadhaar Is Not…’

The Supreme Court raised concerns over non-citizens holding Aadhaar and questioned if it should grant automatic voting rights. The bench clarified Aadhaar is for welfare benefits, not proof of citizenship. Petitions challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls are being heard.

SC questions if Aadhaar grants voting rights, stresses it’s for welfare, not citizenship; EC’s SIR under scrutiny. Photo: X.
SC questions if Aadhaar grants voting rights, stresses it’s for welfare, not citizenship; EC’s SIR under scrutiny. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 27, 2025 12:25:46 IST

Supreme Court Flags Big Concern, Questions If Intruders With Aadhaar Should Be Made Voters, Says ‘Aadhaar Is Not…’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while raising concerns about intruders allegedly managing to obtain Aadhaar cards, questioned whether a non-citizen holding an Aadhaar card should automatically be entitled to voting rights. The court said that Aadhaar was introduced to ensure the delivery of welfare benefits and must not be mistaken as proof of citizenship.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states.

During the proceedings, the bench reiterated that an Aadhaar card does not serve as “absolute proof of citizenship.”

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:25 PM IST
