Kamala Pasand Pan Masala Baron’s Daughter-in-Law Deepti Chaurasia Death Probe Deepens: “Love and Trust”, Her Diary Reveals…

Deepti Chaurasia: The investigation into the death of Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of a well-known pan masala business family, has taken a fresh twist as police statements and family allegations present conflicting narratives. Deepti reportedly died by suicide Tuesday night, with her brother alleging physical abuse by her husband.

No Suicide Note, But What Diary Says

Early reports suggested she had left behind a suicide note referencing marital tensions. However, police now say no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Instead, officers seized a personal diary from her room containing entries about her marriage, emotions, and thoughts on “love and trust.” According to investigators, the diary does not blame any individual, contrary to earlier assumptions.

Family Alleges Abuse; Lawyer Denies Claims

Deepti’s brother, Rishab, has levelled serious allegations against her husband, claiming she endured physical abuse, including during pregnancy. He also alleged that Deepti’s husband was involved in an extra-marital relationship with a South Indian actress. “My sister had called and told me about the torture,” he said.

The family’s lawyer, Rajinder Singh, rejected all accusations as “baseless.” He stated the couple had been married for 15 years, shared two children, and were living peacefully. According to Singh, both families initially wished to avoid a post-mortem and conduct her cremation together.

Sequence Of Events On The Night Of The Incident

Singh said Deepti’s husband was at the gym when the incident occurred. He allegedly received a call from Deepti’s mother, who could not reach her.

When he returned home, he found their bedroom locked. After opening the door, he discovered Deepti unconscious.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital within minutes but was declared brought dead. The lawyer also reiterated that the family was unaware of any suicide note.

Deepti and her husband had been married since 2010. Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which pertains to inquests into suicides and unnatural deaths.

