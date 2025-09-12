Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution

The Supreme Court on Friday stated that anti-pollution policies cannot be limited to the National Capital Region (NCR) alone, emphasising that the citizens of all states are entitled to the right to clean air. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R. Gavai, during a hearing on a plea against Delhi-NCR firecracker prohibition, remarked, “We cannot make a policy only for Delhi just because they are the elite class of the country.”. If firecrackers are to be prohibited, then prohibit it all over India.

The comment was made as a bench, led by the CJI, heard petitions presented by firecracker makers challenging the April 3 directive placing a one-year ban on the sale, storage, and production of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. Justice Gavai said other cities like Amritsar also had poorer air quality than Delhi during the winter. The court also directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on a plea for imposing a countrywide ban on firecrackers.

Firecrackers and Delhi Pollution

Delhi, which is also colloquially referred to as the world’s most polluted capital, has repeatedly seen dangerous air quality levels near Diwali in spite of the frequent bans. In 2024, the AQI in the city skyrocketed to 359 (‘very poor’ grade) after people went against the ban and burst crackers in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Dwarka, and Rohini. The dense smog that enveloped Delhi the next morning was the worst three-year Diwali post-pollution.

The Delhi government had already banned the sale, storage, and use of firecrackers across the board till January 1, 2025, but it was being enforced. Without pan-India restrictions, experts say that isolated city-level bans will do little to check air pollution.

