LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > Supreme Court To Hear Plea To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya From Yemen Execution

Supreme Court To Hear Plea To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya From Yemen Execution

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on July 14 requesting the Centre to intervene diplomatically to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is facing execution in Yemen on July 16. Convicted of murder in 2017, her supporters seek to pay ‘blood money’ under Sharia law to the victim’s family in hopes of a pardon. The petition has been filed by Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council.

Supreme Court to hear plea on July 14 urging Centre to use diplomatic channels to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya from execution in Yemen, set for July 16, over 2017 murder conviction.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 15:18:52 IST

In an important legal intervention, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday agreed to hear a petition that seeks to save Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, from being executed in Yemen. The 38-year-old woman is reportedly on death row and is scheduled for execution on July 16.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing on July 14 after advocate Subhash Chandran KR, who is representing the petitioner, emphasized the need for urgency in pursuing diplomatic options. The counsel also raised the possibility of paying blood money, a provision under Sharia law, that may persuade the victim’s family to pardon her.

The apex court has directed that a copy of the petition be served to the Attorney General of India, seeking his assistance in the matter.

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala has been facing the death penalty in Yemen. Nimisha will be executed on July 16 as she is convicted of the murder of a Yemeni citizen in 2017. Nimisha’s case has become a human rights movement rallying point, with the Indian government, activists, and civil society groups launching 11-hour appeals to have her spared.

Who is Nimisha Priya? All you need to know

Hailing from Kollengode in Kerala Nimisha Priya came to Yemen in 2008 to take care of her ageing parents and provide them support in daily living. Before opening her own clinic, Nimisha had worked in several hospitals.

Foreign nationals must have a local partner in order to start a business as per the Yemeni law. Nimisha got into a partnership with Talal Abdo Mahdi, Yemeni citizen in 2014. The partnership got worse later and had resulted in a series of unfortunate events that would drastically alter the direction of her life.

What Happened after?

Everything got changed after 2 years, Nimisha registered a complaint against Mahdi after an issue in 2016 that led to his brief arrest. Nimisha’s family claimed that Mahdi continued to harass and threaten her after his release from jail, In 2017, Mahdi reportedly confiscated Nimisha’s passport for trapping her in Yemen.

In a bid to get her passport back, Nimisha allegedly gave Mahdi sedatives to render him unconscious, but the dose was lethal. He succumbed shortly afterward. Yemeni officials arrested Nimisha as she attempted to flee the country. Her actions, which her family maintains were not meant to kill, resulted in a murder conviction in 2018.

Why is Nimisha Priya Being Executed?

Serious set of events unfolded later in 2020, Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death. The verdict was said by a Yemeni trial court. In November 2023, Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council had confirmed Nimisha’s sentence which was later approved by Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi.

According to Yemeni law, a murder by hanging can be prevented if the victim’s family agrees to accept diyah, or blood money which is a legal settlement. Indian officials and Nimisha’s family have explored this option, but several obstacles have thwarted the attempts.

Despite first attempts to negotiate and raise money, the settlement is yet to come. The negotiations apparently collapsed in September 2024 when the lawyer deployed by the Indian Embassy insisted on a fee to start with, which initiated delays and mistrust.

Nimisha’s mother, Prema Kumari, who is a domestic worker in Kochi, sold their residence and even went as far as Yemen to request personally the victim’s family. However, even though she made an emotional appeal and citizen-led campaigns, the family has not consented to accept the blood money.

The petition has been filed by the “Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council,” an organisation that has been providing legal and diplomatic support to secure her release. According to a recent media report cited in the plea, the Yemeni authorities have set July 16 as the tentative date for her execution.

As the countdown begins, campaigners and legal experts are urging the Indian government to act quickly and use diplomatic intervention to prevent the execution.

ALSO READ: Prove You Are On Period’: 8 School Staff Booked In Thane For Forcing Girls To Strip

Tags: Kerala nurse Nimisha Priyasupreme courtYemen

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?