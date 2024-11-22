Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Muslim Side In Gyanvapi Mosque, Demands Reply Within 2 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Muslim parties involved in the Gyanvapi mosque case, seeking their response to a petition filed by the Hindu side.

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Muslim Side In Gyanvapi Mosque, Demands Reply Within 2 Weeks

In a pivotal development, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Muslim parties involved in the Gyanvapi mosque case, seeking their response to a petition filed by the Hindu side requesting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigation of the alleged Shivling discovered within the mosque complex. The court has granted the Muslim side two weeks to file their reply.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Suryakant and Ujjal Bhuiyan. The Hindu petitioners also urged the apex court to transfer all 15 cases currently being heard in various lower courts in Varanasi to the Allahabad High Court.

Call for Consolidation of Cases

During the hearing, the counsel for the Hindu side highlighted the procedural complexities arising from multiple cases being adjudicated by different courts. “Some petitions are before the District Judge, while others are in front of the Civil Judge. This has led to conflicting orders on the same matter. We request that all related petitions be consolidated and heard by a three-judge bench in the Allahabad High Court,” the lawyer argued.

The ASI Survey Debate

A significant contention in the case revolves around a request for an ASI survey of the sealed wuzukhana (ablution area) within the mosque premises, where the alleged Shivling was found. While the district court had initially dismissed this plea, the Allahabad High Court later granted permission for the survey.

The Muslim side has opposed the ASI survey, filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision. They argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling on this petition is still awaited and should be addressed before any further steps are taken.

The Supreme Court’s notice to the Muslim parties marks a critical step in this long-standing legal dispute. The court has directed the parties to present their arguments and provide clarity on the matter within the stipulated timeframe.

Gyanvapi Mosque Supreme Court
