Supreme Court Refuses Bail In Drug Case, References ‘Narcos’ And ‘Breaking Bad’

The Supreme Court recently denied bail to an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, referencing popular TV shows Narcos and Breaking Bad to emphasize the strength and complexity of drug syndicates.

The Supreme Court recently denied bail to an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, referencing popular TV shows Narcos and Breaking Bad to emphasize the strength and complexity of drug syndicates. A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, observed the influence of such networks on society, particularly the youth.

References to ‘Narcos’ and ‘Breaking Bad’

Justice Sharma highlighted the scale and elusiveness of drug cartels, drawing parallels with the shows. He stated:

“You can’t fight with these people. They’re literally killing the country’s youth.”

Expanding on this, he added:

“Let me ask you, you must have seen Narcos? Very strong syndicate. Rarely caught. Another one that is a must-watch is Breaking Bad. You cannot fight with these people who are literally killing youth of this country.”The court’s remarks underscore the gravity of the drug menace and the importance of stringent measures to combat trafficking and abuse.

Narcos is a Netflix crime drama based on the rise and fall of the Medellín cartel, led by Pablo Escobar. It chronicles the cartel’s ruthless operations and the efforts of law enforcement to dismantle it.

Breaking Bad is an AMC series that tells the story of Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine producer. The show explores his transformation into a key player in the drug trade under the alias “Heisenberg,” alongside his partner Jesse Pinkman.

Supreme Court’s Firm Stance on NDPS Cases

In a separate case earlier this year, the Supreme Court deemed the granting of anticipatory bail in NDPS matters a serious issue. A bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai noted:

“In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail? In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail is unheard of.”

The court directed the West Bengal government to consider filing an application for canceling the anticipatory bail granted to co-accused in a case, emphasizing the seriousness of such offenses.

“Grant of anticipatory bail in a NDPS matter is a very serious issue. We, therefore, direct the state to consider whether it proposes to file an application for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the co-accused,” the bench observed.

The apex court’s approach signals its commitment to addressing the growing concerns over drug-related crimes in the country.

Read More : Green Tribunal Warns Of Health Hazards For Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Due To Polluted Ganga