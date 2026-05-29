Surya Grahan 2026: Solar Eclipse Date, Time, Visibility in India & Safety Tips Explained

Surya Grahan 2026: When Is The Next Solar Eclipse?

People from all corners of the world are looking forward to the second solar eclipse in 2026. The popular Surya Grahan will occur on 12th August 2026 and this will be the most popular astronomical event of the year. The totality will occur when the Moon completely covers the Sun making the day briefly dark. Total Solar Eclipse is the most beautiful astronomical event in the world.

Surya Grahan 2026 Date And Time

According to astronomical calculations, the eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026.

Key Timings (Approximate)

The exact viewing time will vary depending on location.

Will Surya Grahan 2026 Be Visible In India?

Unfortunately, solar eclipse on August 12, 2026 is not going to be visible from India. As the solar eclipse can not seen from our country, the restrictions and Sutak do not apply here in India.

It implies that people in India will not be seeing this celestial event in person.

Where Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

Greenland

Iceland

Spain

Parts of Portugal

Arctic regions

Why Is This Solar Eclipse Special?

The August 2026 eclipse has attracted worldwide interest because it will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999, with millions of people filling up like a theatre seats in Spain, Iceland and Greenland to witness the phenomenal phenomenon. The corona, the outer layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, is normally hidden by the Sun’s glare, except when the Moon completely covers its face.

What Happens During A Solar Eclipse?

The Moon passes between Earth and the Sun.

The Moon blocks sunlight from reaching parts of Earth.

Daylight temporarily dims.

In a total eclipse, the Sun is completely covered for a short period.

Safety Tips For Watching A Solar Eclipse

Looking directly at the Sun without protection can cause serious eye damage. Experts recommend the following precautions:

Use Certified Eclipse Glasses

Always wear ISO-certified solar viewing glasses designed specifically for eclipse observation.

Avoid Regular Sunglasses

Normal sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection against harmful solar radiation.

Use Solar Filters

Telescopes, binoculars, and cameras must be equipped with approved solar filters.

Try Indirect Viewing

A pinhole projector is a safe and simple method for observing an eclipse without looking directly at the Sun.

Never Look At The Sun Directly

Even during a partial eclipse, direct viewing can permanently damage eyesight.

Surya Grahan And Religious Significance

Surya Grahan is a significant cosmic event for Hindus. During times of eclipse, many pious people participate in praying, meditating, chanting and donating to charity. Nevertheless, the Sutak and fast religious ceremonies are enforced only in those parts where the eclipse is visible.

Conclusion

The Sunset Sun Eclipse on August 12, 2026, will be the most extraordinary astronomical event of the decade. Although the total solar eclipse is not possible to view in India, it will produce a breathtaking show in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and European components. Science enthusiasts from all over the world will follow this event by the live coverage. So, if you are a part of the eclipse visible region, you must be watching it following safety regulations.