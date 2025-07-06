Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’

West Bengal’s BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari sharpened his war with words against CM Mamata Banerjee, linking frequent bomb blasts and anarchy to vote-bank politics and open borders.

In a fresh development, on Sunday, West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has came up with a severe attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed that bomb blasts would keep happening in the state as long as she was in power. His sudden reaction came after a fatal explosion of a crude bomb in East Burdwan district, killing one man and injuring another.

“Bomb blasts will keep happening as long as Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” Adhikari added. He pointed out that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is responsible for failing to curb the growing threat of explosives and illegal activities in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari spoke about non-cooperation of state government

Suvendu Adhikari also claimed that 540 kilometres of the India-Bangladesh border are still not fenced because of non-cooperation of the West Bengal state government in transferring the land to Centre. According to Adhikari, this failure, is letting in extremists from Pakistan and Bangladesh without any check.

The situation in West Bengal is worsening due to Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement and vote-bank politics,” he further added. “The unfenced borders are a big national security issue, and the state government is responsible.

The explosion in East Burdwan happened on Friday night, within an abandoned building. Here bombs were said to have been produced. One 35-year-old man was killed, while another was left with severe injuries. 6 people have been arrested so far in relation to the incident.

Suvendu Adhikari Targets ‘Bhaipo Gang’ Over Campus Violence

BJP leader also spoke about the recent Kolkata law college gang rape. He blamed leaders of the TMC’s students’ wing for running amok on campuses. Suvendu accused them of being connected to what he termed the ‘Bhaipo Gang’, a term that used by him to describe party workers around Abhishek Banerjee, the CM’s nephew and TMC national general secretary.

“Last year was one of the reasons why I quit the TMC in 2020. I could not bear their excesses anymore,” he said.

Adhikari also alleged that he would publish a list of at least 50 members of the ‘Bhaipo Gang’ on Tuesday afternoon, naming those accused of tormenting students and women on campuses throughout Bengal.

Adhikari also clarified that 3 protest rallies would be organized on August 9, on the first anniversary of the rape and murder of a doctor from RG Kar Hospital.

