‘Swadeshi’ Echoes In PM Modi’s Letter To Citizens On Day 1 Of Navratri Marking GST Bachat Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to citizens on Monday during the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. In his message, he urged people to buy and sell products that are “Made in India.” Modi asked state governments to encourage industry, boost manufacturing, and improve the investment climate. He stressed that supporting Indian-made goods would strengthen the economy and help the country’s workforce during the festive season.

Call to Support Swadeshi Products

Modi appealed to the public to support products made in India. He said that buying Swadeshi items means valuing the hard work of Indian artisans, workers, and industries. According to him, every purchase of a locally made item helps families earn a living and creates job opportunities for youth. He urged shopkeepers and traders to sell Indian-made products and asked citizens to proudly declare that what they buy and sell is Swadeshi.

GST Reforms to Boost Savings

Modi praised the GST reforms that began on September 22, the first day of Navratri. He said the reforms would increase savings and benefit all sections of society, including farmers, women, youth, poor, middle class, traders, and MSMEs. The prime minister explained that daily essentials like food, medicines, soap, toothpaste, and insurance would now be tax-free or placed in the lowest 5% tax slab. He highlighted that most goods earlier taxed at 12% had moved to the 5% bracket.

Simpler Tax Structure Introduced

The new GST reforms replaced the older four-tier structure with a simpler two-rate system of 18% and 5%. Modi said the changes created a “simple tax” that is more citizen-friendly. He appreciated shopkeepers and traders for displaying “then and now” boards to show the difference between pre-reform and post-reform taxes. The government said the revised GST system would ease compliance, boost consumer savings, and create a transparent tax environment.

