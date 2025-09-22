LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy

Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy

The makers of They Call Him OG released the trailer on Monday, sparking huge excitement among fans. Pawan Kalyan appears as Ojas Gambheera, a once-feared street leader who makes a dramatic comeback, while Emraan Hashmi debuts in Telugu cinema as the antagonist Omi Bhau. The trailer features powerful action, gripping visuals, and Thaman S’s intense background score. Fans hailed it as Pawan Kalyan’s vintage return, praising the performances and high-energy sequences.

OG Trailer Launch| Pic Credit: X
OG Trailer Launch| Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 22, 2025 17:26:27 IST

The makers of They Call Him OG officially released the trailer on Monday, creating massive buzz across social media. The trailer presented Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a once powerful street leader who disappeared mysteriously, only to return after years. His re-entry shocked everyone, setting the stage for intense drama. Emraan Hashmi made a strong impact as Omi Bhau, a ruthless antagonist, while Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy also appeared in glimpses. Packed with high-octane visuals, gripping action, and a powerful background score, the trailer received an overwhelming response.

Fans Praise Pawan Kalyan’s Powerful Presence in OG

Fans showered praise on the OG trailer, calling it a perfect comeback for Pawan Kalyan. Social media buzzed with comments highlighting his intense performance, electrifying action sequences, and Thaman S’s music. One fan wrote, “Vintage Pawan Kalyan is back. Can’t wait for a blockbuster,” while another said, “Pawan Kalyan’s acting plus Thaman S’s music equals a sure-shot hit.” Viewers also admired Sriya Reddy’s screen presence, calling it “pure goosebumps.” The last glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s character left fans stunned, with many declaring the film as one of the most-awaited Telugu releases of the year.

They Call Him OG Marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Pawan Kalyan leads the cast, while Emraan Hashmi marks his Telugu film debut with the role of Omi Bhau. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, alongside Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman in important roles. Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran has handled the visuals, and Thaman S has composed the music. With grand scale production and strong performances, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated Telugu blockbusters of 2025.

OG Set for Grand Theatrical Release in September 2025

The trailer release has intensified excitement ahead of the movie’s premiere. Backed by DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025. The makers are promoting it as one of the biggest Telugu gangster dramas of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Pawan Kalyan’s intense portrayal of Ojas Gambheera and his on-screen clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Omi Bhau. With Sujeeth’s direction, Thaman’s music, and Ravi K. Chandran’s visuals, the film promises a cinematic spectacle. The buzz suggests a record-breaking opening at the box office.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH

Tags: Emraan HashmiOG TrailerPawan Kalyan

RELATED News

Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' shooting begins, actor shares photos from pooja ceremony
"A landmark decision toward Viksit Bharat": Kangana Ranaut hails Centre's "next-gen" GST reforms
Angelina Jolie Gives A Lifetime Shock To Donald Trump, Says “I Don’t Recognize…’
Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: Rishab Shetty Returns With A Gripping, Suspense-Filled Tale To Thrill Audiences
JioUtsav 2025 launched, festive sale starts today

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Muzna Masood Malik? Haris Rauf’s Wife’s ‘Won The Battle’ Instagram Post Ignites Fresh Controversy
"Your unwavering faith, strength…we must accelerate our pace of innovation": Gautam Adani to employees after SEBI clean chit
CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre’s Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually
Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India, USA and UK – Full List of Men’s and Women’s Nominees
Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki leads path toward global symbiosis
'OG' trailer out: Pawan Kalyan locks horns with Emraan Hashmi in this crime drama
Philips Home Appliances Brings Festive Cheer with 'Sone Pe Suhaga' Campaign; Customers Stand a Chance to Win Gold Every Hour
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy
Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET
DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: Central Govt Employees Will Get The Last Pay Hike Under 7th Pay Commission
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy

QUICK LINKS