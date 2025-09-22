Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy

The makers of They Call Him OG officially released the trailer on Monday, creating massive buzz across social media. The trailer presented Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a once powerful street leader who disappeared mysteriously, only to return after years. His re-entry shocked everyone, setting the stage for intense drama. Emraan Hashmi made a strong impact as Omi Bhau, a ruthless antagonist, while Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy also appeared in glimpses. Packed with high-octane visuals, gripping action, and a powerful background score, the trailer received an overwhelming response.

Fans Praise Pawan Kalyan’s Powerful Presence in OG

Fans showered praise on the OG trailer, calling it a perfect comeback for Pawan Kalyan. Social media buzzed with comments highlighting his intense performance, electrifying action sequences, and Thaman S’s music. One fan wrote, “Vintage Pawan Kalyan is back. Can’t wait for a blockbuster,” while another said, “Pawan Kalyan’s acting plus Thaman S’s music equals a sure-shot hit.” Viewers also admired Sriya Reddy’s screen presence, calling it “pure goosebumps.” The last glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s character left fans stunned, with many declaring the film as one of the most-awaited Telugu releases of the year.

They Call Him OG Marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Pawan Kalyan leads the cast, while Emraan Hashmi marks his Telugu film debut with the role of Omi Bhau. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, alongside Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman in important roles. Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran has handled the visuals, and Thaman S has composed the music. With grand scale production and strong performances, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated Telugu blockbusters of 2025.

OG Set for Grand Theatrical Release in September 2025

The trailer release has intensified excitement ahead of the movie’s premiere. Backed by DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025. The makers are promoting it as one of the biggest Telugu gangster dramas of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Pawan Kalyan’s intense portrayal of Ojas Gambheera and his on-screen clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Omi Bhau. With Sujeeth’s direction, Thaman’s music, and Ravi K. Chandran’s visuals, the film promises a cinematic spectacle. The buzz suggests a record-breaking opening at the box office.

