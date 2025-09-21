Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH

Team OG organized a grand pre-release event at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium, which heavy rain briefly disrupted. Despite the downpour, actor and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan entered the venue in a striking all-black costume, identical to his on-screen look in the film.

His appearance surprised fans, as he is usually seen in traditional white attire at public functions. Surrounded by tight security, Pawan walked confidently onto the stage, carrying the katana he uses in the film. The atmosphere turned electric, with fans cheering and waving banners as the star posed with the weapon.

Pawan Kalyan Sings Washi O Washi for Fans

The highlight of the event came when fans and music director Thaman requested Pawan Kalyan to sing “Washi O Washi.” The star obliged and delivered the song live on stage, energising the crowd. His powerful voice and presence brought the stadium to life, creating memorable moments for his followers.

PawanKalyan’s live Performance of #TheyCallHimOG Theme song🎙️🔥 What a Swag eventhough with Heavy rain👌🌧️ pic.twitter.com/C0SgCLxCKW — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 21, 2025

He also shared that director Sujeeth had convinced him to wear the film costume for the event. The performance, combined with his surprising attire, showed a different side of Pawan Kalyan, making the evening unforgettable for thousands of attendees.

Pawan Kalyan Forgets He Is Deputy CM

At the OG pre-release event, Pawan Kalyan admitted that the excitement of the film made him completely step away from his political role. Holding the katana on stage, he laughed and told fans, “I forgot I am the Deputy CM. Imagine a Deputy CM coming like this with a katana.”

His statement drew loud cheers from the audience, who welcomed the vintage energy he displayed. The actor said director Sujeeth and music composer Thaman pulled him into their creative world, and that the film allowed him to relive the passion of his early cinema days.

Pawan Praises the OG Team and Cast

Pawan Kalyan expressed deep admiration for the OG film crew, praising cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa for delivering visually stunning frames. He highlighted Priyanka Arul Mohan’s performance, calling her portrayal of an 80s-style heroine heartfelt and aspirational.

He also appreciated the contribution of director Sujeeth’s young team, admitting that if he had such a support system during his directorial days, he might not have entered politics. Pawan revealed that Sujeeth even encouraged him to learn Japanese for the film, further showcasing the dedication and effort invested in OG.

Trailer Launch and Movie Release Date

As fans eagerly waited for the official trailer, Pawan Kalyan reminded them of a famous line from his film “Jalsa,” teasing that nothing comes easily to him. He then launched the trailer, sparking massive excitement in the stadium. Directed by Sujeeth, OG is a stylized gangster drama featuring Pawan as Ojas Gambheera, with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau.

Backed by DVV Entertainment, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Arjun Das. OG will hit screens worldwide on September 25, with Netflix securing digital rights.

