Swami Chaitanyanand's Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation

Delhi court has reserved order on Swami Chaitanyanand’s anticipatory bail plea in a ₹20cr land-grabbing case linked to Shri Sharda Institute. Police allege misappropriation, evasion of probe, and personal use of trust funds; Swami denies wrongdoing.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 26, 2025 12:04:28 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday has reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Chaitanyanand, accused in a land-grabbing and misappropriation case linked to the Shri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, Vasant Kunj.

During the hearing, Swami’s counsel argued that the trust’s control lies entirely with the Board of Governors, and a new trust was created only to comply with AICTE requirements for running an educational institution. 

He claimed that FIRs were filed against him in his absence, without inquiry, and alleged a conspiracy to target him since day one. 

His counsel also stressed that no property was ever sold and that audited accounts were regularly submitted.

The Delhi Police, however, strongly opposed interim protection, stating that nearly ₹60 lakh had been withdrawn in a month and over ₹20 crore had come into the trust since 2010, allegedly misappropriated.

The prosecution further told the court that recovery remains to be made.

Counsel for Delhi police, accused Swami of evading investigation for a month, holding two passports, and enjoying trust funds for personal benefit.

The court questioned whether the probe could continue if the Swami joined the investigation, but the prosecution maintained that his conduct shows deliberate avoidance. The court has reserved its order.

(This is a breaking story, more updates will come soon.)

