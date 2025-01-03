Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
'T' For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan's Tango Jibe

Highlighting terrorism as the primary roadblock, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked, "The relevant 'T' word here is 'terrorism,' not 'tango.'"

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

India has responded assertively to recent remarks by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who suggested improving bilateral relations between the two countries. Highlighting terrorism as the primary roadblock, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked, “The relevant ‘T’ word here is ‘terrorism,’ not ‘tango.’”

Dar’s Remarks and India’s Stand

During a press conference in Islamabad, Dar had emphasized mutual effort, stating, “It takes two to tango; it can’t be one way,” while urging India to foster a conducive environment for dialogue. However, India underscored that any progress depends on Pakistan’s tangible actions against terrorism.

A History of Strained Relations

India-Pakistan relations have long been tense, exacerbated by incidents of terrorism and political developments:

  • 2019 Balakot Airstrikes: India conducted strikes targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp following the Pulwama terror attack.
  • Revocation of Article 370: India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 further strained ties, prompting Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations.

India maintains that Pakistan must dismantle terror networks and create an environment free from violence for any meaningful dialogue.

Recent Diplomatic Developments

Despite challenges, some diplomatic interactions have occurred:

  • In May 2023, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in India, marking the first such visit in over a decade.
  • In October 2023, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Pakistan for the SCO Summit, his first visit in nine years, sparking cautious optimism.

The Path Forward

While gestures like Jaishankar’s visit have been described as “icebreakers” by Pakistani officials, India remains resolute that meaningful progress hinges on Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism. Calls for dialogue, such as Dar’s tango analogy, are unlikely to yield results without demonstrable action against terror activities.

India’s position underscores its priority for peace and security, leaving the ball firmly in Pakistan’s court to create a terror-free environment for constructive engagement.

