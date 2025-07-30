T N Manoharan, Former IDBI Chairman And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away

T N Manoharan, the former chairman of IDBI Bank and a renowned figure in India’s financial and corporate world, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that shaped modern Indian banking and governance.

Manoharan, who also served as the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), was widely respected for his contribution to the fields of accountancy, banking, and public service. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian finance and governance.

Known for his exemplary leadership, Manoharan was appointed by the Indian government as Special Director on the board of Satyam Computer Services Ltd. during the company’s crisis phase. His role in steering the Satyam revival team earned him the prestigious Business Leadership Award and the title of Indian of the Year 2009.

For his distinguished service, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, further recognizing his commitment to ethics and integrity in public and corporate life.

Beyond Satyam, he was also chosen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to serve as a director in Sahara India Finance Corporation, ensuring the protection of depositors’ interests and overseeing the winding down of the business.

From 2015 to 2020, Manoharan served as the Non-Executive Chairman of Canara Bank, guiding one of India’s major public sector banks through critical financial reforms and operational improvements.

An academic at heart, T N Manoharan held a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Madras and a Master’s degree in Commerce from Sri Venkateshwara University, Andhra Pradesh. He was also a Fellow Chartered Accountant and earned a law degree from Madras Law College.

His multi-disciplinary knowledge included accountancy, banking, economics, agriculture, rural economy, small-scale industry, law, business management, corporate governance, and administration.

India mourns the loss of one of its most respected financial minds. T N Manoharan’s journey will continue to inspire generations of professionals across the finance and public governance sectors.

