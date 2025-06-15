Live Tv
Talegaon Bridge Collapse: PM Modi Calls Fadnavis, Rescue Work Intensifies

Talegaon Bridge Collapse: PM Modi Calls Fadnavis, Rescue Work Intensifies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding rescue operations after the Indrayani River bridge collapse in Talegaon Dabhade. The incident claimed two lives and injured 32 people. NDRF and local authorities continue search and rescue efforts, while the Chief Minister monitors the situation closely.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 20:20:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations after a bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed in Kundamala, which remains a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade.

The Prime Minister, currently in Cyprus, was briefed about the ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the bridge collapse over the Indrayani River that claimed the lives of people and left 32 injured, with six in critical condition.

“It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families,” the CM posted on X.

He added, “I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out for them. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. Relief work has been given immediate impetus. 6 people have been rescued so far. All the agencies have been ordered to be put on alert mode. 32 people were injured, 6 of them are critical. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.”

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad reported that an old, dilapidated iron bridge collapsed around 4 PM, claiming two lives and injuring several others. Approximately 5-7 rescued individuals have been hospitalised, with NDRF and local police deployed for rescue operations.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad, Zone 2, stated, “This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital… NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation…”

As per officials, the NDRF Fire Department and police are deployed for a search and rescue operation.

According to authorities, so far, five to six individuals have been rescued, and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Kashmir Reopens Major Tourist Spots After Terror Attackm, Tourists Return In Large Numbers

