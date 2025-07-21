Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up: Stalin Hospitalised, AIADMK’s A Anwhar Raajhaa Joins DMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning, July 21, after suffering from mild giddiness during his regular morning walk. The DMK leader is 72 years old and is undergoing medical check-up and diagnostic examination at the Greams Road hospital.

Dr. Anil B G, Medical Services Director at Apollo Hospitals, made a press release confirming the news. As per the official note, “Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin experienced mild giddiness while going for his routine morning walk. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, for evaluation of his symptoms and the required diagnostic tests are being performed.”

Although there has been no more medical update till now, media sources from close to the hospital indicate that the Chief Minister is stable and in control.

Surprisingly, a little while before that, Stalin had gone to social media platform X to wish Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge a happy 83rd birthday. His message read, “Warm birthday wishes to @INCIndia President Thiru @kharge avaru.”. You have played a key role in hardening #INDIA by resisting the attempts of those who would seek to cast asunder and diminish our togetherness. Wishing you long-standing tenacity, good health, and wisdom as you persist in defending the dignity and collective will of the people.”

Meanwhile, strong political action took place in Chennai. Former AIADMK minister and present MP A Anwhar Raajhaa joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in the presence of party president MK Stalin. The move comes before the deciding 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, indicating potential shifts in the state’s political landscape.

As soon as Raajhaa became a member of DMK, the AIADMK removed him from the party. This isn’t the first rift between him and his previous party. Raajhaa had earlier strongly opposed the increasing hold of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, alleging that they were attempting to break down the AIADMK before turning against the DMK.

“Union Minister Amit Shah has stated that the NDA alliance would create the government. But nowhere has Amit Shah spoken about Edappadi Palaniswami as the CM candidate. Edappadi Palaniswami is campaigning for 10 days, but he can’t represent himself as the AIADMK CM candidate,” Raajhaa stated to ANI upon joining the DMK.

With the Chief Minister’s well-being under surveillance and party politics changing very quickly, the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is extremely charged.

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim