Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have prompted school holidays across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. District Collectors have ordered closures as intense rainfall continues in several regions. The state has also deployed disaster response teams as a cyclonic system begins developing over the Bay of Bengal.

Tamil Nadu declares school holidays as IMD issues heavy rain alert; disaster teams deployed amid developing Bay of Bengal system. Photo: ANI.
Tamil Nadu declares school holidays as IMD issues heavy rain alert; disaster teams deployed amid developing Bay of Bengal system. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 24, 2025 09:10:35 IST

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday for schools across several districts on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain warning. Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth declared a holiday for all schools on Monday in view of the weather conditions.

Similarly, Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon announced a one-day holiday for schools as the district continues to receive intense rainfall.

School Holidays in Puducherry, And Other Places

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, Home Minister A. Namassivayam confirmed that schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Monday due to rain.

Authorities have also declared holidays for schools in Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, and Karur districts.

Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Teams

Anticipating further rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has activated disaster preparedness measures. Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed, two to Thoothukudi and one to Tirunelveli, to support emergency operations as needed.

According to an official communication, the IMD has forecast heavy rain across Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram. District Collectors have been asked to put precautionary measures in place.

Cyclonic System Likely to Develop in Bay of Bengal

IMD scientist Dr. Sanjeev Dwivedi said on Sunday that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could intensify further in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, he explained, “A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining Andaman region is expected to move west to northwest, with the possibility of depression formation over the South Andaman Sea on November 24. The (low-pressure) system will continue to move west-northwest. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.”

He also clarified that “However, Odisha will experience dry weather for the next seven days, with no cyclonic effect.”

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 9:10 AM IST
Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays
Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays
Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays
Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

