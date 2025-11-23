Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Of Heavy Rainfall

Cyclone bay of bengal: A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a depression around November 24, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. According to the IMD, the system emerged from an upper-air cyclonic circulation that persisted over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca on Friday.

“Under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over central parts of Strait of Malacca, a low-pressure area formed over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea at 0830 hours IST today, the 22nd November 2025. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around 24th November 2025. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD noted.

The agency reiterated that the developing weather system is expected to continue tracking west-northwestwards and may gain further strength over the southwest Bay of Bengal over the next two days.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts Issued for Southern States

While meteorologists are yet to confirm whether the low-pressure system will evolve into a cyclonic storm, IMD scientists said the public will be updated well in advance if such development occurs. For now, the department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 22 and November 27, with very heavy showers forecast on November 24 and 25.

The IMD further stated: “Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu during 22nd–25th; over Kerala and Mahe during 22nd–26th; over Lakshadweep on 22nd and 23rd; over Rayalaseema on 22nd November.” Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema from November 22 to November 24.

Kerala, Karnataka Bracing For More Rain

The weather office also anticipates heavy showers across Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep until November 26, along with rainfall in coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, farmers along coastal Odisha have begun harvesting nearly mature paddy crops ahead of the expected spell of rain. The state agriculture department has not released any advisory yet.

Andaman And Nicobar Placed On Alert

In line with forecast models, heavy to very heavy showers (7–20 cm) are likely at isolated locations over Nicobar Island, while heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is expected in parts of Andaman. An official said, “Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40–50 kilometres per hour) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25.” Squally winds with speeds reaching 35–45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph are likely over the Andaman Sea.

Cyclone May Be Named ‘Senyar’ If It Forms

Furthermore, the reports noted that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Senyar. The IMD, however, has not officially clarified the likelihood of cyclogenesis. The name Senyar, which means “lion,” was proposed by the United Arab Emirates and is next in line on the North Indian Ocean cyclone nomenclature list.

With sea conditions expected to turn rough, fishermen have been strictly advised to avoid venturing into the Andaman Sea until November 23. “We have issued a Local Cautionary Signal-3 at Port Blair Port,” the official confirmed.

Authorities have also urged tourists, island residents, and boat operators to remain alert amid the possibility of high waves. Recreational activities, they said, should be carried out with caution. “There are possibilities of surging waves, boats to ply with utmost vigilance, recreation with due care,” the official added.

