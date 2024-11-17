Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
'Targeted For Months', Arvind Kejriwal On Kailash Gehlot's Exit

The resignation of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has triggered a political uproar, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging a conspiracy against his party.

‘Targeted For Months’, Arvind Kejriwal On Kailash Gehlot’s Exit

The resignation of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has triggered a political uproar, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging a conspiracy against his party. Gahlot, considered a close confidant of Kejriwal, stepped down on Sunday, a move the AAP has termed a “politically motivated attack” orchestrated by rivals.

During a press conference following Gahlot’s resignation, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using central agencies to harass AAP leaders. “Kailash Gahlot has been targeted for months,” Kejriwal said, adding that the BJP has been leveraging its influence at the Centre for electoral gains rather than focusing on public welfare.

Anil Jha Joins AAP Amidst Criticism of BJP

In a surprising turn, Kejriwal announced that BJP leader Anil Jha had joined AAP during the same press conference. Welcoming Jha to the party, Kejriwal took the opportunity to criticize the BJP’s governance, claiming that the saffron party “thrives on empty promises.”

“The BJP believes they can mislead the public, but people are no longer blind to their tactics,” Kejriwal asserted. “Their focus is on vendetta politics, while AAP remains committed to governance and development.”

AAP vs. BJP: The Purvanchal Question

Kejriwal further intensified his critique by pointing out the BJP’s lack of contribution to Delhi’s Purvanchal community. Highlighting the dual governance structure in Delhi, he stated, “There are two governments in Delhi—one led by the state and the other by the Centre. While AAP has tirelessly worked for the welfare of the Purvanchal community, the BJP has failed to make any meaningful contribution.”

Challenging the BJP to list their achievements for the community, Kejriwal remarked, “Why hasn’t the BJP done anything for Purvanchalis in the last ten years? The answer is simple: they lack the willpower. AAP has fulfilled promises and will continue to do so. Why should the Purvanchal community vote for you?”

BJP’s Silence and AAP’s Call for Accountability

As Gahlot’s resignation raises questions about the political climate in Delhi, AAP has positioned itself as a party focused on accountability and development, challenging the BJP to step up its game. The incident also underscores the ongoing power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre, with both sides vying for control and influence.

Kejriwal ended his address with a call for unity, emphasizing that AAP would not bow to pressure tactics. “The people of Delhi know who is working for their welfare. We will not be intimidated by baseless conspiracies,” he declared.

Kailash Gehlot
