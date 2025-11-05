LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana Tragedy: Woman And Toddler Mysteriously Jump Into Hussain Sagar Lake, Police Probe Heartbreaking Suicide Case

Telangana Tragedy: Woman And Toddler Mysteriously Jump Into Hussain Sagar Lake, Police Probe Heartbreaking Suicide Case

A 28-year-old woman, Keerthika Agarwal, and her 2-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide after jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Police suspect ongoing marital disputes as the cause. Bodies recovered and sent for postmortem; investigation underway.

Telangana Tragedy: Woman and Toddler Found Dead in Hussain Sagar Lake Amid Marital Dispute (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx Desk
Last updated: November 5, 2025 15:50:44 IST

Polices say that on the 3rd of November, sadness occurred when a 28-year-old woman, a mother of a 2-year-old girl, reportedly jumped into the Hussain Sagar Lake as per allegations of suicide.

The victim-Keerthika Agarwal, aged 28, a chartered accountant, was mentioned by the police.

Police further said that reasons for the incident appear to be on account of the incessant marital disputes that occurred.

The baby’s corpse was found on Tuesday, whereas the mother was found today. The police have sent the bodies for carrying out a postmortem examination. 

One of the official statements given by Hussain Sagar Lake Police reads that, “On November 3, Keerthika Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant, jumped into Hussain Sagar Lake with her two-year-old child to commit suicide. She married her husband in 2021, after which she started having disputes with him and went to her parents’ home. Yesterday, the body of the two-year-old son was found and today got recovered body of his mother. Meanwhile, a missing case has been reported at Bahadurpura police station, and we are probing into the matter.”

The police have stepped in, as a case was brought to their attention. The officers in charge operate in the normal course of investigation.

In another case, on November 4, Telangana Police arrested 10 persons, including a woman for abducting her husband and demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore in Hyderabad. The accused allegedly had confiscated three cars, two two-wheelers, and several mobile phones, officials said.

According to Hyderabad Police officials, the main accused, identified as M Madhavi Latha, was in abduction along with nine others of Mantri Shyam.

On October 29, Amberpet police received the missing-person complaint from a lady called Fatima. Upon this complaint, the police gathered technical evidence and intensified their investigation to trace the victim to Banjara Hills.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 3:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS