Jaipur Tragedy: Class 6 Girl Mysteriously Falls To Death, School Allegedly Cleans Crime Scene Before Police Arrival

The unfortunate demise of a Class 6 girl, who is said to have allegedly fallen from a higher floor of the campus, has cast a pall of shock and suspicion over a Neerja Modi School in Jaipur.

While the initial report pointed towards a catastrophic accident, there was suddenly a crime scene before police, as the area had been strangely and systematically ‘cleaned’.

This distressful destruction of evidence before forensic teams could arrive has now tragically increased the mystery, indicating a desperate attempt at sabotaging evidence in the homicide of the minor.

The name of the deceased girl, a bright child, has been concealed in the interest of her family’s wish for privacy; however, such an ‘accident’ understandably drew increasing scrutiny by her grieving family and the public.

Unanswered Questions And Crime Scene Compromise

Such action from the school authorities gives rise to one major factual concern, which will throw up some really great ethical and legal issues.

According to police sources, by the time official investigators made their way to the school premises, certain evidentiary materials that may be important in determining whether the fall was indeed an accident, suicide or homicide as being washed away and the testimonies of some other witnesses moved.

The deliberate destruction of most probable forensic data severely complicates the already complicated road to establishing truth that is now shrouded in shadow.

Investigators are now concentrating on collecting and subjecting CCTV footage to analysis, but concerns persist regarding its completeness or possible tampering.

Family Demands Justice: A Cover-Up Allegation

The distraught family has put forth a loud and strong expression against the simple accident theory and is now alleging total professional negligence on the part of the school administration, demanding a free and fair investigation at the highest levels of authority.

That their daughter gave no prior indications of distress or suicidal disposition intensifies their allegations that the fall was either planned or provoked. Also under police investigation are the family timeframes for having been notified and the school’s not entirely transparent handling of the entire affair.

This whole situation has ignited a huge debate in the public arena concerning the duty of care and responsibility of the educational institutions, especially in this case when the credibility of the outcome of the initial probe was tainted so badly before the police could commence with their work.

