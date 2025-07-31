‘The Case Was Politically Driven…..’ Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani On 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Verdict

A special National Investigation Agency court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case . The acquitted include the former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur , Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. According to the News 18, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who had previously represented the former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya, reacted to this verdict. Mr Mahesh said that this was a false case. The senior advocate further said the issue was “politicised” and was only to further a statement by a leading politician Hindu terrorism was more dangerous than LET Terrorism.” The senior advocate added, “I feel sorry for the victims who suffered as the case was politically driven.”

What was the 2008 Malegaon blast case?

Six people died and nearly 100 were injured on September 30, 2008, six when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon. Malegaon is a town in north Maharashtra. An FIR was lodged at Azad Nagar Police station in Malegaon. On October 21, 2008, Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad takes over the probe into the case.

What did the court said on the compensation for 2008 Malegaon Blast Case victims?

According to the court, the families of all six victims of the blast will be given Rs 2 lakh each. A compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured victims.

What did the court said while acquitting the accused in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case?

Quoting the court’s verdict, ANI reported that the terrorism has no religion because no religion can advocate violence. According to the court, it cannot convict anyone merely on perception and moral evidence; there has to be cogent evidence. The court further added that there is no proof of bomb being planted on bike and no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives in Shrikant Prasad Purohit’s residence. The court stated that the motorbike’s chassis number was wiped out and engine number is in doubt.

