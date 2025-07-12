The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported

The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control

A fire broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Saturday. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, according to the Fire Services Department of Delhi.

Officials confirmed that the fire has now been brought under control.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a shop in Old Delhi’s Sadar Bazar. 25 fire engines are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/4L3zGYW1qc — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025













According to authorities, one fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, “We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the Market’s density and the presence of numerous shops nearby.

“The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated.”

Vice Chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, said, “Between 3.45 pm and 4 pm, we got to know that a fire broke out on the main road. We called the fire department, police, and administration right then.

They arrived immediately and controlled the fire;otherwise, a disaster could have happened in Sadar Bazar, he added.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.

