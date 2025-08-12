LIVE TV
Home > India > 'There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..': Priyanka Gandhi's Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs

‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs

Criticizing the Supreme Court of India's decision for the immediate removal of dogs, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "The moving of all the city’s stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment of them. Enough shelters do not even exist to take them on. As it is animals in urban surroundings are subjected to ill treatment and brutality.”

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 12, 2025 16:57:00 IST

Supreme Court of India has ordered on 11th August, 2025, Monday to Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the immediate removal of stray dogs from all localities within 8 weeks. The top court said that the stray dogs should be housed in shelters, stating that the animals must not be returned to the streets. Some of the people have criticised this decision including the Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mrs. Vadra shared a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The moving of all the city’s stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment of them. Enough shelters do not even exist to take them on. As it is animals in urban surroundings are subjected to ill treatment and brutality.” 

The Wayanad MP stated that surely there is a better way to manage the situation. Mrs Vadra wrote further that a humane way can be found in which these innocent animals are looked after and kept safe as well. The Wayanad MP wrote that the dogs are the most beautiful, gentle creatures, they do not deserve this kind of cruelty.

Protests against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs

Several animal rights activists had assembled at the India Gate to protest against the decision by the Supreme Court on the stray dogs. Now, the Delhi Police has filed a case against many such animal rights activists. Also, the police did not permit the protest to take place citing the security concerns. Also, the Delhi Police later filed a First Information Report, against the people who had arrived for the demonstration. Officials have stated that that the primary reason for the action against the protesters was heightened security concerns in the run-up to Friday’s Independence Day. They further said that people are barred from congregating at the India Gate due to security reasons. 

Also read: SC Orders Removal Of All Stray Dogs From Delhi-NCR Within Eight Weeks | NewsX Exclusive

