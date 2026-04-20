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Home > Education > ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 20, 2026 20:30:13 IST

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ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International (WWI), have announced the launch of their Summer School in Media & Entertainment for students from Classes 8 to 12, with the programs set to begin on May 11th, 2026.

The initiative is aimed at introducing school students to the rapidly evolving creator economy through structured, hands-on learning experiences led by industry experts. Participants can choose from the following programs based on their interests:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Acting & Theatre
  • Film & Video Editing
  • Mobile Filmmaking
  • Music Composition

The five-day program will combine practical workshops with industry-led instructions. The workshops will be held at the Atlas campus. However, the final day of each workshop will take place at the Whistling Woods International campus. This will give students exposure to a professional student environment and real-world production settings.

With batch sizes limited to 20-40 students, the summer school is designed to ensure focused learning and individual attention. The curriculum has been developed by Whistling Woods International, with an emphasis on foundational skill-building, creative exploration, and early exposure to career pathways in media & entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder and Executive President of ATLAS SkillTech University, said, “As the creator economy continues to grow rapidly, nurturing creative talent at an early stage is more important than ever. By learning directly from industry practitioners, students gain not just practical skills, but also the confidence and perspective needed to pursue opportunities in this evolving creative landscape.”

Meghna Ghai Puri, President of Whistling Woods International, added, “At Whistling Woods International, we believe in nurturing creative talent by making quality creative arts education more accessible. Through these summer workshops, we aim to provide aspiring students with hands-on exposure, industry insights, and the confidence to explore their creative potential.”

The collaboration focuses on application-driven learning, content creation, and real-world relevance, equipping students with early exposure to the demands of the fast-evolving creative economy

Registrations are now open.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://whistlingwoods.co.in/Summer-School-Atlas-2026/

About ATLAS SkillTech University:

ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, is India’s first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships, and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders. Guided by the principles of India’s National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programs across four new-age streams: Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship, Digital Technology, and Law.

Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts, and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy, and leadership converge.

For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in

About Whistling Woods International:
Whistling Woods International (WWI) is India’s premier Film, Communication & Creative Arts Institute. Since its inception in 2006, WWI has successfully delivered world-class education in Creative Arts. Located inside Mumbai’s Film City Complex, students receive hands-on instructions in the discipline they want to pursue.

Programs offered at Whistling Woods International:

  • School of Filmmaking
  • School of Media & Communication
  • School of Creative Arts
  • School of Performing Arts

For more information- https://www.whistlingwoods.net/  

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

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ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12
ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12
ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12
ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

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