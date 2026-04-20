Gurugram Shocker: Who Was Rishabh Dixit? 33-Year-Old American Express Manager Dies By Suicide After Alleged Argument With Wife Turns Ugly Just 4 Months After Love Marriage

GURUGRAM SHOCKER: A 33-year-old manager named Rishabh Dixit, who worked at American Express, was found dead in his Gurugram apartment on Friday morning. Police believe he took his own life after arguing with his wife. The scene unfolded at Pyramid Society in Sector 76. Sonam Gupta, Rishabh’s wife, was the one who notified police after discovering him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Who was Rishabh Dixit?

They’d only been married for four months. Sonam works in Mumbai and Rishabh was based in Gurugram. On Thursday night, they were talking on the phone. Rishabh kept asking Sonam to come stay with him, and things got heated between them.

After the argument, Sonam tried calling Rishabh several times, but he didn’t pick up. Worried, she drove straight to their Gurugram flat the next morning. The door was locked from inside, and he didn’t answer her knocks. She had to get help from the society security to open the door. That’s when she found him.

Police launch investigation

Police took charge of the situation and started investigating. They confirmed that Rishabh was originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Early reports suggest his distress about Sonam not staying with him played a part in the tragedy.

Police are still digging into what happened before Rishabh died, trying to make sense of every detail. They’re looking at different possibilities like what was really going on in the couple’s relationship, and whether anything outside their marriage played a part.

People in the community are shaken. There’s a lot of worry, especially since mental health and relationship struggles are becoming hard to ignore these days. The fact that the couple hadn’t been married long only highlights how tricky relationships can get. Authorities are urging anyone who’s feeling emotionally overwhelmed or having trouble in their relationship to reach out for help.

Suicide helplines

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

MUST READ: ‘Would Place His Hand On My Thigh’: Employee Details Sexual Harassment And Inappropriate Touch Amid TCS Nashik Controversy, Accused Family Calls It ‘Office Politics’