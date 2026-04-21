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Home > World News > A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

India and South Korea have decided to work together on mportant environmental issues like climate change, protecting oceans, and Arctic research.

India and South Korea have decided to work together on mportant environmental issues like climate change, protecting oceans, and Arctic research. Photo: ANI
India and South Korea have decided to work together on mportant environmental issues like climate change, protecting oceans, and Arctic research. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 21, 2026 05:09:37 IST

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A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

India and South Korea have decided to work more closely on important environmental issues like climate change, protecting oceans, and Arctic research. Both countries aim to take practical steps together to deal with global environmental challenges.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the two countries, referred to as “the two sides,” underscored their shared responsibility as environmentally conscious nations to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in an integrated manner. They agreed to expand cooperation on environmental protection, focusing on sustainable management of natural resources such as land, air, water, biodiversity and waste.

On climate change, both India and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international order and full implementation of the Paris Agreement. They acknowledged the urgency of enhanced climate action amid rising global climate risks and highlighted the need for strengthened international cooperation.

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A key highlight of the engagement was the conclusion of a Memorandum of Cooperation under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. The mechanism is aimed at enabling cooperative approaches for investment-driven mitigation projects, supporting the achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and strengthening broader climate partnerships between the two nations.

“The two sides will promote cooperation on climate change issues including carbon market, the Article 6.2 cooperative approach, renewable energy and low-carbon technologies,” read the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the area of institutional collaboration, both sides agreed to pursue structured engagement through a Memorandum of Understanding on climate and environmental cooperation. India welcomed South Korea’s entry into the International Solar Alliance (ISA), while South Korea welcomed India’s membership in the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), marking a reciprocal strengthening of multilateral environmental engagement.

The joint statement also placed strong emphasis on ocean sustainability, with both nations agreeing to enhance cooperation in marine science, sustainable fisheries, coastal ecosystem protection and marine pollution control. They further committed to advancing collaboration in the blue economy and strengthening exchanges between scientific and maritime institutions.

On polar research, India and South Korea noted the growing importance of Arctic studies in understanding climate change. Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in Arctic science, shipping, and research initiatives, including participation in international polar programmes and joint scientific exchanges.

Reaffirming their long-term vision, both countries expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation would contribute to scalable and innovative solutions for sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The two sides reiterated their commitment to translate these understandings into concrete outcomes for global environmental progress. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran May Hold Talks With US In Pakistan Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Still Unresolved

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A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

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A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

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A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection
A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection
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