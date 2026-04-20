Shreyas Iyer To Lead India Soon? BCCI Plans To Have 2 Separate T20I Teams In Future: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become so popular that the national selectors no longer have to worry about not having enough choices. Instead, they have too many good things to choose from. According to a report by NDTV Sports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now eyeing a historic shift in its selection strategy: the creation of a 30-35 player pool designed to field two world-class T20 International teams simultaneously.

This planned growth is not just a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have for logistics. As cricket is added to more multi-sport events, the global cricket calendar is getting more and more full. The upcoming schedule clash, when the Asian Games will overlap with a T20I series against the West Indies, is one of the main reasons for this move.

A Vision for Two National Sides

The goal is to make sure that India stays the best in both areas without lowering the quality of either team. The BCCI wants to keep a larger pool of “match-ready” players so that they can manage player workload and give fringe talents regular chances to play internationally.

Speaking on the development, a BCCI official told:

“The Asian Games and India vs West Indies T20 Series are going to be at the same time. So we have to look at two T20 teams playing. It is important from now to have a pool of 30-35 cricketers who can be called up for International assignments. For the upcoming Ireland tour, like most tours to UK, a bigger pool of players will be kept in the squad. This will extend for the Asian Games.”

Shreyas Iyer: The Captain-in-Waiting?

One of the most important things to remember about this restructure is that Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the Punjab Kings, could become one of the captains. Iyer is known for his tactical skills and consistency in the IPL. He is said to be in line to lead one of these parallel units. He is the best person to mentor a team full of aggressive, young talent because he has run several franchises before.

The Names on the Radar

The talent pool will be made up of both young people who are full of energy and experienced performers. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s fearless strokeplay has caught the selectors’ attention in the batting department. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, and Ayush Badoni are also well-known names.

Shashank Singh and Anukul Roy are likely to fill the all-rounder and finishing slots, which are very important for T20 balance. Both have shown that they can play in many different positions, which is what the modern game needs. Dhruv Jurel is still one of the top candidates to take over the gloves behind the stumps.

The BCCI is looking for a mix of speed and cunning in its bowlers. Ravi Bishnoi is still a mainstay in white-ball cricket, and Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, and the raw speed of Kartik Tyagi could all help the pace battery.

Looking Toward the Olympics

The Board’s goals go well beyond 2026. Cricket will be in the 2028 Olympic Games, so the focus is on building a “parallel force” that can defend titles while older stars are busy with other international duties. The upcoming tour of Ireland and a planned three-match series against Afghanistan in September will be the first tests for this larger roster.

The message to the kids in this year’s IPL season is clear: the BCCI isn’t just looking for the best 15 players anymore; they’re looking for the best 35. The door to the national team has never been wider for those who want to join.

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