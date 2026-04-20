GT vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing Today’s IPL 2026 Match in Ahmedabad? Reason Behind Former Mumbai Indians Captain’s Absence Revealed

A Rohit Sharma-less Mumbai Indians took the field for the second consecutive time in the ongoing IPL as Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. GT captain Shubman Gill felt that on a greenish track, it would be better to chase rather than bat first. He also praised Rashid Khan’s effectiveness in the middle overs and acknowledged the challenge of facing the Mumbai Indians, and confirmed that the team will remain unchanged.

“Looks a decent wicket. Always good to have a target and chase it down. Rashid has been good in the middle overs. Always a good challenge to play against them. I think they are a solid team, and hopefully it’s going to be a good match. We are going with the same team,” Shubman Gill said at the toss presentation.

Why Rohit Sharma is not playing today’s match?

There were reports of Rohit sustaining a hamstring injury during MI vs RCB, as the 38-year-old has not been able to recover from it yet. Hardik Pandya, the captain of MI, did not reveal any reason behind Rohit’s exclusion, but it is safe to assume that it will take some more time for the veteran to recover.

GT began their IPL 2026 campaign with two straight defeats, but they have since made an impressive comeback, securing three consecutive wins. In their latest match, they overcame the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets, successfully chasing a target of 181 in 19.4 overs.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth on the IPL 2026 points table. They started their season with a win against the KKR but have since suffered four successive losses. In their previous game at the Wankhede Stadium, they were convincingly beaten by the Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

GT vs MI playing 11s for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

MI Impact Players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

GT Impact Players: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: MI vs GT IPL 2026: Who is Danish Malewar? MI’s New Opener Replacing Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI — All You Need to Know