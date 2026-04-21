Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: ₹100 Crore Mark Achieved, But Monday Blues Keep Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind Jolly LLB 3 And Housefull 5

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Bhooth Bangla is still attracting crowds at the box office with the movie registering a ₹100 crore mark in the first four days. Horror comedy, featuring Akshay Kumar, made a good debut during the weekend, due to the element of curiosity, star power and holiday spirit surrounding its release. But, similar to most movies, it encountered its initial real test on Monday, where collections experienced an evident decline as compared to the first few days. Even though the film has slowed down, its performance has been strong as it has already hit the ₹100 crore target.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday Blues Keep Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind Jolly LLB 3 And Housefull 5

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: The box office collections on the weekend were instrumental in propelling the movie beyond this milestone. Good attendance during Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays contributed to the momentum and the audiences showed up in great numbers to watch the combination of humor and spookiness in the movie. The fact that the film was popular with family viewers, as well as with fans of the genre, also helped it to become popular early on. According to trade analysts, the Monday decline was anticipated but the scale of the dip shows that it may not be easy to maintain the momentum in the next few days. Other recent films starring Akshay Kumar like Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 are also starting to be compared. Although, the start of Bhooth Bangla has been fairly good, it has yet to follow up the footsteps of these films in the early box office trends and acceptance by the audience. This has raised some discussions on whether the film will be able to retain its grip in the next week or whether it will experience a stiffer drop as more weekdays go by.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: How Will The Coming Week Test Akshay Kumar’s Film?

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Moving forward, the performance of the film will greatly rely on the word of mouth and performance it will maintain throughout the weekdays. Provided it is able to stabilise and display negligible declines, it might still make it through to a greater lifetime figure. At this point, it is quite impressive that in four days, the company has managed to cross ₹100 crore, but the challenge is in keeping up the momentum. Competition and audience expectation are both high and therefore, the mid week numbers of the movie will have to be good to demonstrate the strength of the movie in the box office.

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