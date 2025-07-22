LIVE TV
Home > India > "There Is Far More To This…": Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

“There Is Far More To This…”: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice President position shocking and said that there is far more to this unexpected resignation than what meets the eye.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo credit- ANI)
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo credit- ANI)

Jagdeep Dhankhar has submitted resignation from the Vice President of India position on July 21, 2025 citing medical advice and health reasons. Calling this development shocking, the Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (former Twitter) in Hindi that the sudden resignation of the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable. As per the Congress General Secretary, he was with Dhankhar alongside a number of other MPs till around 5 pm today and had spoken to him over the phone at 7:30 pm. 

Ramesh added that no doubt, Mr Dhankar has to give topmost priority to his health. However, he wrote that clearly there is far more to his (Dhankhar’s) totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye. Writing that this is not the time for speculations, the Congress General Secretary said that Mr Dhankar took both the government and the opposition to task in equal measure. Ramesh revealed that Dhankhar had fixed a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow at 1 PM and was going to make some major announcements related to the judiciary tomorrow.

Kapil Sibal’s reaction to Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation

Apart from Jairam Ramesh, other politicians also expressed their views regarding Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation. According to PTI, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal lauded Dhankhar as a patriot, and said since he had cited health reasons for his decision so it should be accepted and one should move forward. Talking to the reporters, Sibal said that personally, he doesn’t feel nice and had very good ties with Dhankhar. Sibal added that there was no ill feeling between them because Dhankhar used to speak his mind and not keep things in his heart despite the difference in their ideologies. Sibal told the reporters that whenever he wanted to have more time to speak in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar used to grant him the same. Sibal also said that Dhankhar is a nationalist and patriot. According to him, Dhankhar wanted the opposition and the government to work together to enhance India’s standing in the world.

Also read: “We Have To Accept That…..” Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar’s Resignation

