Home > India > 'There Is One Modi, Shri Hanuman Finally Serves': What External Affairs Minister Said When Asked If India Needs 'More Than One Jaishankar'

‘There Is One Modi, Shri Hanuman Finally Serves’: What External Affairs Minister Said When Asked If India Needs ‘More Than One Jaishankar’

Jaishankar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underlined the primacy of leadership and vision in shaping a nation, saying diplomats and ministers ultimately work in service of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He made the remarks while speaking at the Pune Book Festival.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 21, 2025 10:08:17 IST

Jaishankar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underlined the primacy of leadership and vision in shaping a nation, saying diplomats and ministers ultimately work in service of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He made the remarks while speaking at the Pune Book Festival.

‘The Question Is Wrong’

Responding to a question on whether “one Jaishankar is enough for the country”, the minister dismissed the premise itself. “Your question is the wrong question. You should have actually asked: there is only one Modi,” Jaishankar said. Drawing a parallel from Indian mythology, he added that diplomats are like Shri Hanuman, who ultimately serves his leader, a reference to Lord Ram.

Jaishankar stressed that while officials execute policies, it is leadership and vision that define a country’s direction. “Countries are shaped by leaders and their vision. There are people who implement it, but what truly makes the difference is leadership, vision and confidence,” he said.

Indian Context In Strategic Thinking

The external affairs minister also called for greater use of Indian concepts and references in strategic and diplomatic discourse. He criticised the dominance of Western frameworks in global textbooks, arguing that India’s rich tradition of statecraft is often overlooked.

Jaishankar said Indian epics are frequently reduced to moral or familial narratives, ignoring their strategic depth.

‘Krishna And Hanuman Were Great Diplomats’

Citing mythology, he described Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman as the finest examples of diplomacy. While Krishna embodied strategic negotiation in the Mahabharata, Hanuman showcased tact and intelligence in the Ramayana, Jaishankar said, urging India to reclaim and project its own intellectual traditions to the world.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 10:08 AM IST
