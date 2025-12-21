LIVE TV
Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave And Thick Fog Bring Visibility To A Halt

Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave And Thick Fog Bring Visibility To A Halt

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put up an orange alert for Delhi and its nearby areas, indicating a very dense to dense fog, with yellow alerts continuing for the next two days as cold weather prevails.

(Image Credit: ANI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 21, 2025 07:24:05 IST

Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave And Thick Fog Bring Visibility To A Halt

Delhi and the National Capital Region are going through a tough period of very low temperatures and broad coldness that are coming along with the considerable dip in the temperatures. Dense fog has covered most of the city and surrounding areas, which has led to a significant drop in the visibility and consequently alerts issued by the authorities. The temperature at night has dropped to around 10°C, while the maximum is only trying to rise during the day which has intensified the feel of winter and has made the condition of outdoors particularly hard for the commuters and residents.

Check Delhi Weather Today

Cold weather and dense fog have already significantly affected travel and daily life. Low visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport has resulted in the delay of hundreds of flights and cancellations, thus, passengers have to wait longer and their travel plans get disrupted. Road traffic has also become very slow as drivers are facing almost zero visibility, and the railways have witnessed delays because of the safety issue. The cold weather is only one side of the coin as air quality in the area is still of serious concern: AQI levels have gone beyond the ‘severe’ category, the residents being exposed to health risk pollution levels which is the case for the weaker sections like children and old people.

Delhi Weather

Local government units are taking measures and giving warnings, and one of the measures is to tell hospitals to get ready for treating patients with cold related health problems, while the other one is to ask people to travel only when necessary during the hours of maximum fog. The health and environmental agencies are also taking steps to reduce the level of pollution, one of which is vehicle emissions standards. The IMD reports that the cold wave, thick fog, and high pollution levels together have made the environment very difficult for people to go on with their daily lives, and therefore, advises to take safeguards, to keep warm, and to check weather updates frequently, because there is a forecast of these conditions lasting for several more days.

Also Read: Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 7:24 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: aaj ka mausamdelhi weatherweather lucknow

