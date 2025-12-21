LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo warns of possible flight delays across Delhi and north India due to early-morning fog, urging passengers to check flight status as airports implement low-visibility procedures.

Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi
Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 21, 2025 05:22:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo Issues Fog Advisory For North India

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday. The airline said reduced visibility during early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement, IndiGo said its operations teams would remain fully prepared through the night and closely monitor weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the challenges caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers’ patience.

Safety Remains Top Priority

“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations,” the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline’s top priority.

You Might Be Interested In

Passenger Advisory and Rebooking Options

IndiGo advised travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport through the provided link (bit.ly/3ZWAQXd). Passengers whose flights are affected can rebook or request a refund via the airline’s official website (goindigo.in/plan-b.html). The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions. “We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.

Fog Disruptions Across Airports

Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning hours, often disrupting air, rail, and road transport. Earlier on Saturday, low visibility led to the cancellation of 66 arrival and departure flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Airport Update

Delhi Airport also issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, stating that low-visibility procedures were underway while flight operations were functioning normally. In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates. “Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it said.

Srinagar Flights Cancelled

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport, including three services to and from Amritsar and Delhi, due to adverse weather conditions in those cities.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe…

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 5:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delhi airport fogDelhi flight delaysflight cancellations IndiaIndiGo fog advisoryIndiGo travel advisorylow visibility flightsNorth India fogwinter fog disruptions

RELATED News

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

30 Lakh For A Photo With Messi: Kolkata Police Raid Organiser Satadru Dutta’s House Over Rs 100-Crore Irregularities

WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

Ayush Mark Explained: Everything You Need To Know About India’s New Global Traditional Medicine Standards Unveiled By PM Modi

Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Invitation Or Provocation? Netanyahu Vows New York Visit ‘Soon’ As Vernikov Dares Mamdani Over Arrest Threats

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Compare Best FD Rates After RBI Repo Cut; Where Should You Put Your Money?

Venezuela Oil Crisis Deepens As US Seizes Another Tanker, Enforces Complete Blockade Amid Military Build-Up, Pressure On Maduro

Trilateral Talks In The Spotlight: US Proposes Ukraine-Russia Peace With Europe In The Mix, Zelensky Sets Key Conditions

From Saiyaara To Action Hero: Ahaan Panday’s Thrilling Comeback Backed By YRF And Ali Abbas Zafar , Coming Soon

How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

NS-37 Mission: How This Launch Breaks New Ground For People With Disabilities In Space Exploration

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory
Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory
Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory
Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

QUICK LINKS