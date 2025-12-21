Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo Issues Fog Advisory For North India

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday. The airline said reduced visibility during early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

In a statement, IndiGo said its operations teams would remain fully prepared through the night and closely monitor weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the challenges caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers’ patience.

Safety Remains Top Priority

“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations,” the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline’s top priority.

Passenger Advisory and Rebooking Options

IndiGo advised travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport through the provided link (bit.ly/3ZWAQXd). Passengers whose flights are affected can rebook or request a refund via the airline’s official website (goindigo.in/plan-b.html). The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions. “We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.

Fog Disruptions Across Airports

Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning hours, often disrupting air, rail, and road transport. Earlier on Saturday, low visibility led to the cancellation of 66 arrival and departure flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Airport Update

Delhi Airport also issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, stating that low-visibility procedures were underway while flight operations were functioning normally. In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates. “Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it said.

Srinagar Flights Cancelled

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport, including three services to and from Amritsar and Delhi, due to adverse weather conditions in those cities.

(With Inputs From ANI)

