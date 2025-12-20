LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Delhi Weather Updates: Delhi battles severe air pollution and dense fog, grounding flights and reducing visibility. Authorities implement FogCare and GRAP Stage-IV measures. Residents advised to stay indoors, use masks, and monitor updates.

Delhi Weather Updates (Image Credit: ANI)
Delhi Weather Updates (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 20, 2025 23:33:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Delhi Weather Updates: Delhi Air Quality Reaches Severe Levels, Smog Returns!

Delhi AQI: Delhiites, get ready, the air in the city is indeed carrying the main character! The Air Quality Index (AQI) rapidly rose above 400, and the capital was quickly plunged into the ‘severe’ level. The AQI readings on Saturday night at 9 pm were ominous: Anand Vihar 430, Vivek Vihar 434 (the worst hit!), AIIMS 397, ITO 421, India Gate 377, and Akshardham 423. The 24-hour average was still too high to be bearable, at 374, and it was even worse than the day before.

You Might Be Interested In

There is no need to anticipate a quick breather, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts that the smoke is not about to phase out soon. The city is probably going to be under the wrap of the same poisonous fog on Sunday and Monday.

Thus, masks on, air purifiers working, and outdoor activities postponed, Delhi’s winter smog has claimed its supremacy, and it’s really difficult to get rid of. Be cautious, do the right thing with your breath, and perhaps think twice about that morning jog, at home!

Fog Chaos In Delhi: Flights Grounded, Travelers on Alert!

Delhi’s weather is giving a tough time! The heavy fog has engulfed the capital and the northern as well as eastern parts of India, which have been scraping the ground for the airplanes to fly and land accordingly. To the disadvantage of the passengers, Air India has offered an advisory on the flights of its network, saying that there would be delays, however, ‘calm down’, for the airline has already taken some initiatives proactively to minimize the downtime.

Under the FogCare program, the passengers affected will be given early notices, the flights will be rescheduled without any extra charge, or even refunds in full will be offered. The Delhi airport is ready for the low visibility and is still going to be very careful about notifying the passengers; hence, keep your phones charged and switched on for receiving the updates in real-time!

On Saturday at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), 129 flights were cancelled: 66 of them coming in and 63 going out. The airlines and Airport Authority of India (AAI) are watching the situation closely. The takeaway for travelers is to put on masks, activate their patience, and maybe have that airport coffee close by, your flight still might be a little late but on the runway with a stylish arrival!

Factors Contributing To Poor Air Quality In Delhi

  • Transport: 15.9% of pollution
  • Residential sources: 7.9%
  • Construction activities: 3.8%
  • Waste burning: 2.1%
  • Road dust: 1.1%

NCR District Contributions:

  • Jhajjar: 16.6%
  • Rohtak: 5.5%
  • Bhiwani: 3.6%
  • Sonipat: 2%
  • Gurugram: 1.8%
(With Inputs From ANI)
Also Read: Air India Express Removes Pilot From Duty After Alleged Assault…
First published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Air India FogCareDelhi Air QualityDelhi AQIDelhi smogdense fog Delhiflight cancellations Delhihome-hero-pos-3IGI Airport delays

RELATED News

30 Lakh For A Photo With Messi: Kolkata Police Raid Organiser Satadru Dutta’s House Over Rs 100-Crore Irregularities

WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

Ayush Mark Explained: Everything You Need To Know About India’s New Global Traditional Medicine Standards Unveiled By PM Modi

Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

5 Lakh Road Accidents, 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost A Year: Modi Govt To Hold High-Level Meet On December 23, Intensifying BIG Traffic Safety Push

LATEST NEWS

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

NS-37 Mission: How This Launch Breaks New Ground For People With Disabilities In Space Exploration

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe
Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe
Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe
Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

QUICK LINKS