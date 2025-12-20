Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Delhi Weather Updates: Delhi Air Quality Reaches Severe Levels, Smog Returns!
Delhi AQI: Delhiites, get ready, the air in the city is indeed carrying the main character! The Air Quality Index (AQI) rapidly rose above 400, and the capital was quickly plunged into the ‘severe’ level. The AQI readings on Saturday night at 9 pm were ominous: Anand Vihar 430, Vivek Vihar 434 (the worst hit!), AIIMS 397, ITO 421, India Gate 377, and Akshardham 423. The 24-hour average was still too high to be bearable, at 374, and it was even worse than the day before.
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals around Akshardham area as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the national capital. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.
AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 423, categorised as… pic.twitter.com/uiOMA4ehcw
— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2025
There is no need to anticipate a quick breather, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts that the smoke is not about to phase out soon. The city is probably going to be under the wrap of the same poisonous fog on Sunday and Monday.
Thus, masks on, air purifiers working, and outdoor activities postponed, Delhi’s winter smog has claimed its supremacy, and it’s really difficult to get rid of. Be cautious, do the right thing with your breath, and perhaps think twice about that morning jog, at home!
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.