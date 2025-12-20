Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Fog Chaos In Delhi: Flights Grounded, Travelers on Alert!

Delhi’s weather is giving a tough time! The heavy fog has engulfed the capital and the northern as well as eastern parts of India, which have been scraping the ground for the airplanes to fly and land accordingly. To the disadvantage of the passengers, Air India has offered an advisory on the flights of its network, saying that there would be delays, however, ‘calm down’, for the airline has already taken some initiatives proactively to minimize the downtime.

#TravelAdvisory Weather forecasts continue to indicate dense fog conditions with reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India tomorrow morning. This will affect flight schedules across the network. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions… — Air India (@airindia) December 20, 2025

Under the FogCare program, the passengers affected will be given early notices, the flights will be rescheduled without any extra charge, or even refunds in full will be offered. The Delhi airport is ready for the low visibility and is still going to be very careful about notifying the passengers; hence, keep your phones charged and switched on for receiving the updates in real-time!

On Saturday at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), 129 flights were cancelled: 66 of them coming in and 63 going out. The airlines and Airport Authority of India (AAI) are watching the situation closely. The takeaway for travelers is to put on masks, activate their patience, and maybe have that airport coffee close by, your flight still might be a little late but on the runway with a stylish arrival!