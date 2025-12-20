LIVE TV
Home > India > Air India Express Removes Pilot From Duty After Alleged Assault At Delhi Airport, Airline Assures Full Probe

Air India Express apologised and removed an employee from duty after Ankit Dhawan alleged assault by a pilot at Delhi T1. The airline said it is investigating the incident and will cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: December 20, 2025 16:01:38 IST

Air India Express has issued a public apology and announced the immediate removal of one of its employees from official duties following allegations of an assault at Delhi’s Terminal 1 airport. The airline said it has taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate action after a thorough investigation, while fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and rigorous process.

The statement was shared through the airline’s official X handle in response to a post by a user named @ankitdewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by an Air India Express employee. In its official post, the airline said,
“@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation. While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process.”

Passenger Alleges Assault by Airline Pilot

Ankit Dhawan alleged that the individual involved in the incident was a pilot with the airline and that the assault occurred at T1, Delhi Airport. Describing the incident as “facts of the matter,” he wrote, “@AirIndiaX Today one of your pilots, Capt. Virender Sejwal assaulted me physically at T1, Delhi Airport.”

He further explained that he and his family were guided to use a staff security check because they were travelling with a four-month-old baby in a stroller. He alleged that staff members were cutting the queue, leading to a confrontation. He wrote, “Me & my family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses (also the PRM check), because we had a 4 month old baby in a stroller… Not able to excercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph (first comment) on his shirt is also mine.”

Trauma, Questions, and Allegations of Pressure

Dhawan listed multiple concerns following the incident, saying his holiday was ruined as he had to see a doctor, and that his young daughter was traumatised after witnessing the assault. He questioned whether such pilots should be allowed to fly and criticised alleged mismanagement at Delhi Airport. He also claimed he was forced to write a letter stating he would not pursue the matter further to avoid missing his flight, and raised concerns over delays in filing a police complaint.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 3:56 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air india expressAnkit DhawanDelhi Airport

QUICK LINKS