Home > India > 'They Planned It Together': Brother Exposes Electrocution Plot In Dwarka Murder | News X Exclusive

'They Planned It Together': Brother Exposes Electrocution Plot In Dwarka Murder | News X Exclusive

Delhi Police arrested a woman, Sushmita, and her lover Rahul—also her husband’s cousin—for allegedly murdering her husband Karan Dev by electrocution. The plot was exposed after the victim’s brother found suspicious Instagram chats and pushed for a post-mortem

Wife and lover arrested in Dwarka for killing husband with electric shock.
Wife and lover arrested in Dwarka for killing husband with electric shock.

Published By: Lavanya R
Edited By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:58:14 IST

In a disturbing case of deceit and cold-blooded planning, Delhi Police have arrested a woman and her lover who is also her husband’s cousin for the alleged murder of her husband in Dwarka. The accused have been identified as Sushmita and Rahul, the son of the victim’s paternal uncle.

The case came to light on July 13, when a call was made from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar, reporting the death of Karan Dev (36) due to suspected electrocution.

But the real story unraveled days later and the turning point came from Karan’s own family.

Speaking exclusively to News X, Karan’s younger brother Kunal Dev revealed that he was the one who reported the case to police after coming across suspicious Instagram chats between the accused. “It was clear something was wrong. The chats between Sushmita and Rahul hinted at a plan. That’s when I decided I had to act,” Kunal told News X.

According to police, Sushmita allegedly gave Karan sleeping pills before electrocuting him at home with Rahul’s help. She then rushed to inform the in-laws about his “sudden death”, prompting a rushed hospital visit where he was declared dead on arrival.

While the family initially suspected no foul play, Kunal’s intervention led to a post-mortem at DDU Hospital, which confirmed death by electrocution.

Kunal has also claimed he is receiving threats from Rahul’s family for pursuing justice. “I just want the truth to come out. But I’ve been getting threatening messages from Rahul’s father and relatives,” he told News X.

A case under Section 103 (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Both accused are now in police custody.

Tags: Delhi murder caseDwarka electrocution murderKaran Dev murderwife lover murder

