Home > India > AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe Launched

AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe Launched

An AIIMS Patna MBBS student was found dead in his hostel room Saturday; probe including post-mortem is underway to determine if it was suicide, medical issue or foul play. Separately, a retired Bihar health official was shot in the jaw while returning from his farmland and is in critical condition after being referred to Gaya Medical College.

First-year MBBS student found dead in AIIMS Patna hostel; police start probe into causes including foul play.
First-year MBBS student found dead in AIIMS Patna hostel; police start probe into causes including foul play.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 10:15:14 IST

A first-year MBBS student at AIIMS Patna was found dead inside his hostel room on Saturday afternoon, prompting an immediate police investigation into the cause of his death. Authorities are exploring possibilities like suicide, medical complications, or foul play.

Discovery and Immediate Action

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sushil Kumar, the incident came to light when the student’s mobile phone was found ringing inside his locked room around 1 pm. Concerned hostel mates alerted the police, who arrived with AIIMS officials and a magistrate to open the door. The student, identified as Yadavendra Shahu from Odisha, was discovered lying on the bed.

Forensic Team and Investigation

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to collect evidence from the room. SDPO Kumar confirmed, “We are examining all angles medical, self-harm or criminal intent. A post-mortem will be conducted after the family is informed. A formal enquiry is being prepared.”

The authorities are interviewing witnesses and hostel staff as part of the ongoing investigation, and the victim’s family has been notified.

Retired Bihar Doctor Shot and Critically Hurt in Separate Incident

While AIIMS authorities manage the student’s case, a retired health department official from Bihar was shot late Saturday near his agricultural field.

Dr. Tapeshwar Prasad, returning from his farmland on foot, was ambushed by three unidentified assailants riding an Apache motorcycle. He sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. Initial emergency care was given locally, and he has since been referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are gathering eyewitness statements and examining the crime scene to identify and apprehend the suspects.

What’s Next in Both Cases

  • In the AIIMS Patna death, investigators await the post-mortem report, which will clarify whether the cause was natural, self-inflicted, or externally induced.

  • The Bihar police are working to register suspects and gather intelligence to reconstruct the events leading to the shooting of Dr. Prasad.

