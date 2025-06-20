This International Yoga Day: Unplug, Stretch, And Connect – Yoga For The Mind, Body, And Soul

In the hectic schedule of everyday life with busy mornings, endless stress, and constant notifications, we often forget the most precious thing that matters most: ourselves.

Many people think yoga is difficult or just about twisting the body, but it’s much more than that. Yoga is about finding peace in a noisy world. It’s about staying calm and living a happy, balanced life.

What Is Yoga Really?

The word yoga comes from the Sanskrit word yuj, which means “to join” or “to unite.” Yoga is both an art and a discipline. It’s a way to bring the body, mind, and spirit into balance so they can work in harmony.

Yoga isn’t just about making poses or shapes—it’s about feeling each breath and relaxing the body with awareness. It helps you reconnect with the world and, more importantly, with yourself.

It creates a union between the external environment and the internal self. Yoga reminds us that fitness is not just physical but also emotional, mental, and spiritual.

Where Does Yoga Come From?

Yoga isn’t new or trendy. It has existed for over 5,000 years and originated in India. It began as a practice to help people find inner balance—not just to stretch or move but to unify the body, mind, and soul.

In 2014, the United Nations officially declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga, following a proposal by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action… a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature.”

said Prime Minister Modi during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

Benefits Of Yoga

People all over the world now celebrate Yoga Day in parks, city squares, schools, or anywhere they can gather.

You don’t need fancy clothes or expensive equipment, just your breath, your body, and a willingness to be present. Yoga is powerful and brings many benefits, such as:

Relaxing the body

Improving sleep

Deepening self-connection

Enhancing breathing

Improving posture and balance

Boosting focus

Strengthening immunity

Reducing stress

Calming the mind

