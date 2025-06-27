Tied Up, Neglected And Abused: Shocking Conditions Uncovered At Noida Old Age Home

Officials discovered inhuman conditions at an old age home in Noida’s Sector 55. The elderly residents were tied up, secured in dingy rooms. They are neglected to suffer in dirty clothes with no care or medical assistance.

A joint raid at Anand Niketan Vriddh Seva Ashram was undertaken by the State Women’s Commission, Noida Police, Social Welfare Department, and District Probation Office, after a shocking video that went viral where an elderly woman was tied with a cloth and locked in a room. The viral video reached to Social Welfare Department in Lucknow, and sudden action followed.

Noida Old Age Home Horror

During their visit, a woman who reported to be a nurse was spotted on the premises. But later the circumstances revealed that she was only 12th-pass and had no medical qualification. Male residents were kept in rooms that resembled basements with poor ventilation and lighting conditions. The women were found in urine-soaked and faeces-soaked clothes and totally abandoned.

The authorities already confirmed that the elderly were made to live for themselves without care, hygiene or medical attention. They lacked proper clothes, and some were kept segregated.

The ashram allegedly demanded a huge “donation” of ₹2.5 lakh from families for admission, along with ₹6,000 monthly charges for accommodation and food. Shockingly, when authorities contacted the families of the residents, several downplayed the situation, claiming everything was “normal.”

In fact, 40 elderly residents were rescued in the raid. The sealing process of the ashram was initiated by authorities, and all the rescued persons soon will be shifted to certified, government-run old age homes for their rehabilitation and proper care.

Following this, Noida Police registered a case after a complaint made by the State Women’s Commission regarding the abuse and neglect.The Investigation is still ongoing to identify all who are guilty of the abuse and neglect.

