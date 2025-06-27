‘My Rajya Sabha Entry Will Inspire More Muslim Women…That’s What Unsettles Fundamentalists’: New TN MP Salma In Exclusive Interview

Tamil Nadu’s DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, recently nominated renowned feminist writer and poet A. Rokkaiah Malik better known by her pen name Salma to the Rajya Sabha, alongside Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Salma reflects on her journey from a feminist social activist and panchayat leader in Ponnampatti to becoming a full-time parliamentarian. She spoke about the backlash from conservative quarters, the transformative power of literature, her vision for women’s rights, and how she plans to carry her lived experiences into national policymaking.

Your nomination to the Rajya Sabha has sparked both celebration and criticism, particularly from within conservative sections of the Muslim community, who allege your writings misrepresent them. How do you respond to those who call your literature controversial or offensive to religious sentiment?

Salma: The response to my nomination both as a writer and now as a Rajya Sabha MP has been overwhelmingly positive, not just in Tamil Nadu but across India. Of course, there has also been some criticism from conservative quarters. It’s precisely this kind of conservatism I’ve written against naturally, those who feel attacked by my work are now the ones opposing my nomination.

When the same novel was translated into Malayalam, it was received warmly even within Muslim communities in Kerala. That book gave me a strong literary identity. Unfortunately, the broader, more generous outlook I saw there seems to be missing in some people here, and I believe that’s at the heart of this backlash.

Literature draws from life; it’s shaped by real experiences, real injustices. Not everything in life can be sanitised or made sacred. In my writing, I’ve tried to show how certain realities unfold, especially those that affect women. It’s this that conservative forces find hard to accept.

But this kind of criticism is coming from only a small section elsewhere, I haven’t heard much of it. And there’s clearly a larger politics at play. There’s always a certain anxiety when women, particularly Muslim women, gain visibility and voice. The root of this opposition, I believe, is fear: that my nomination might inspire more Muslim women to step forward. That’s what unsettles the fundamentalists.

So I chose not to dwell on the criticism, and I stand by that decision.

You’ve moved from grassroots politics, starting as a panchayat leader in Ponnampatti to now being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. How do you plan to carry your local experiences to influence national policy, especially on women’s rights and social justice?

Salma: In rural areas, when women are elected as panchayat presidents through reservation, they often face numerous challenges. Many enter the role without any basic understanding of political processes. In most cases, it’s their families that operate from behind the scenes, preventing them from functioning independently. And even when some women do try to take charge, the obstacles they face are immense.

What’s considered a general issue becomes a burden only for women. Take water, for instance it’s always seen as a woman’s problem, never a man’s. I’ve witnessed these situations firsthand. I’ve seen the realities on the ground and the kind of struggles women go through.

In every space and opportunity I get, I will bring those grassroots experiences to the forefront. And as a representative of my party, I will take a clear stand on women’s issues.

Language politics remains a defining feature of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. From the anti-Hindi protests to debates around national language imposition, where do you stand, especially as someone who uses Tamil as a tool for resistance through poetry and politics?

Salma: Language politics has always been a crucial issue from the past to the present. In Tamil Nadu, the anti-Hindi agitations are etched in our history, marked by the ultimate sacrifice of lives. Even today, Hindi imposition remains a looming threat. The Union government continues its attempts to enforce it.

There’s no denying that Tamil Nadu’s remarkable progress was possible because of Anna’s strong advocacy and implementation of the two-language policy. That’s why, for our party, protecting our language is not just a political stance, it’s a core principle. Our Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has been unwavering in this commitment, consistently raising his voice for our linguistic rights.

Even when Tamil Nadu has been denied its rightful share of over ₹2,000 crore in central funds, our CM hasn’t wavered on the language issue.

As a writer, I create in the language I know my mother tongue. It’s essential. Literature becomes more powerful when it’s written in the language one thinks in. Language is deeply tied to emotion, identity, and belonging.

The DMK will continue to resist any attempt to interfere with that. And as part of that resistance, we will register our protest not only politically but also through our creative and literary work.

With the 2026 elections expected to be a close contest between the DMK and TVK, what do you see as the DMK’s biggest strength, and what message do you think the party needs to convey more clearly to voters, especially younger and first-time voters?

Salma: The DMK’s greatest strength lies in its deep-rooted cadre base at the ground level, through booth committees and local structures. This foundation is vital. Someone like Vijay may have a film-based appeal and a following that comes with celebrity, but that cannot replace the strength of an organised movement. The DMK is not built on charisma; it has stood firmly on the ground for decades, and that endurance comes from its committed cadre.

Our party’s true legacy, both historically and today, is its consistent focus on social welfare, especially for women. The DMK is the only party that has turned welfare and social justice into legislative action. In the last five years under our Chief Minister, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of schemes aimed at empowering women for economic independence, mobility, and education. And these aren’t just announcements; they have been made into laws, and they are being implemented fully and effectively. The women who benefit from them that’s our real strength.

For the youth, this government has shown remarkable vision in education. Today, a child from a rural background can dream of studying at IIT and actually get there. That’s a result of this government’s long-term planning in education. Social progress is possible only through education, and the DMK has always held this as a core value.

In these five years, our Chief Minister has introduced transformative schemes, India’s first Breakfast Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, Veedu Thedi Kalvi, even sending students abroad for exposure. This government is laser-focused on educational reform because it knows that’s where the future lies. For the youth, that’s the most powerful message: a future shaped by education, not privilege.

And for women, the monthly assistance scheme and other initiatives have brought stability and dignity. There is genuine effort to build a better future for children. This is a government that is reshaping society changing not just individual lives, but the face of the state itself. That is the message the DMK offers to the youth today: a promise of progress rooted in justice, equality, and education.

Your novel, Irandam Jaamankalin Kathai, was groundbreaking in how it portrayed the inner lives and struggles of Muslim women. Do you believe literature still has the power to challenge social orthodoxy and change mindsets, especially in a time of rising polarisation?

Salma: The situation we face today is deeply dangerous. We have a Union government that actively communalises politics, and it is the minorities who bear the brunt of this. The atmosphere is so fraught that minorities today live under constant fear of losing their lives, their homes, their property. They face the risk of wrongful imprisonment, being branded as terrorists, detained by the NIA and even rendered stateless. This government clearly operates with such an agenda and that’s a painful truth we must confront.

But when my literary work speaks about religious fundamentalism, no one can honestly say it targets the community. My writing calls for introspection, for self-correction. There is a necessary fear, a justified urgency, that unless we address the regressive elements within our religion or way of life, we may fall even further behind.

Real development is only possible when a society is willing to change from within. To say that we should avoid talking about our own internal failings just because the external situation is hostile, that, to me, is illogical.

There is a difference between setting ourselves right and opposing a fascist government. We must not confuse the two.

Women’s political representation in Tamil Nadu has grown significantly, with leaders like you and Kanimozhi at the forefront. But on the ground, what barriers still exist for women entering politics and how does DMK plan to address them more structurally?

Salma: Women’s participation in politics has generally increased in recent years. The introduction of 50 percent reservation in local governance has led to a major rise in the number of women holding public office. This has created a new political environment where women are active and enthusiastic participants not only in women’s wings of political parties but across all wings. They are deeply politicised and engaged, and many hold leadership roles within parties and in government.

This is especially visible in Tamil Nadu, where parties like the DMK have made notable efforts to bring women into the political mainstream. However, the responsibility also lies with the Union government. It must take decisive steps most importantly, by implementing the long-pending 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. This would enable women who are already active at the grassroots to rise to positions of greater power and influence, shaping policy at the highest levels.

You have often called Karunanidhi the “poet of progress”. As a poet yourself, do you believe poetry and politics are intertwined? Will your new role in Parliament still allow space for creative expression, or will it demand a different kind of voice?

Salma: Kalaignar was celebrated not only as a poet and writer but as someone who used literature as a tool for social transformation. At a time when literature was confined to an elite few, leaders like Anna and Kalaignar broke those barriers. They brought language to the people and created literature in the people’s language. They made it accessible, alive, and deeply political.

As for my own work, I believe that whether it’s poetry or a novel, all literature is political. I understand literature itself as a political act. It doesn’t need to address contemporary politics explicitly to be considered political.

In Parliament, my contribution will be to uphold and articulate the principles of my party principles rooted in social justice and women’s liberation. These are not just political slogans; they are ideas I have consistently explored in my literary work as well.

I will certainly make time for writing. Literature gave me my identity. Today, the Chief Minister has honoured me with the responsibility of serving as a Rajya Sabha MP, and that recognition was made possible because of my identity as a writer. I am deeply grateful to him. His gesture reaffirms that the DMK is not just a political party, but a movement that values and celebrates writers and literary voices. I will continue to write, I will make time for it.

