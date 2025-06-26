DMK Launches ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ Campaign To Expose Centre’s Betrayal, Begins July 1

In a strong political move ahead of the upcoming elections, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has announced a statewide 45-day campaign titled ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, which translates to ‘Tamil Nadu in One’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the alleged neglect and betrayal by the Union Government and highlight the achievements of the state’s DMK-led administration.

The campaign will be formally launched on July 1 by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, and will begin simultaneously from two geographical ends of the state: Palaverkadu to Kanyakumari and Anaikattai to Nagapattinam, covering all 234 assembly constituencies by July 3.

Focus on Keeladi Findings and Education Fund Cuts

At the heart of this massive campaign are serious allegations against the Union Government. According to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, the Centre has refused to acknowledge the Keeladi archaeological discoveries, which provide significant insights into Tamil Nadu’s ancient civilisation. Additionally, the campaign will focus on the Centre allegedly withholding funds meant for the state’s education sector.

Rajaa remarked, “The Centre did not accept the Keeladi excavation that showcases Tamil Nadu’s rich civilisational history. They are also starving the state of educational funds.”

A Statewide Mass Outreach to Two Crore Households

Calling it a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the DMK plans to reach out to over two crore households across Tamil Nadu. This will be done through a combination of door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, and massive rallies. The aim is to communicate both the party’s criticism of the Centre and the welfare measures successfully implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

Simultaneously, the party will carry out a statewide membership drive, allowing both new enrolments and renewals. A training session for representatives from all 234 constituencies was held in preparation, and these representatives will train booth-level agents on June 27 and 28.

DMK Highlights Organisational Strength Over Opposition

TRB Rajaa took a jab at opposition parties during the announcement, stating, “Opposition parties don’t even have booth agents, but we (DMK) have a strong cadre base and a robust digital department.” He added that while the Centre allegedly strips Tamil Nadu of its rightful support, the DMK continues to fulfil its promises to the people.

Rajaa further explained, “This is a new journey to fight for the growth of our state and unite people against the enemy in a single row.” The party hopes that this campaign will create a united front among Tamil people and bring the Centre’s alleged actions under public scrutiny.

Political Messaging Ahead of Elections

The ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign is not just about grievances it is also being used as an opportunity to showcase the DMK’s achievements under MK Stalin’s leadership. From infrastructure growth to social welfare schemes, party members will remind citizens of the benefits delivered by the state government despite what they call “obstruction” from the Centre.

The campaign will ramp up the political rhetoric in Tamil Nadu over the next few weeks to put pressure on opposition parties and the BJP-led Union Government ahead of the next major elections.

By combining an aggressive ground-level push with a carefully evangelized digital presence, the DMK’s ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign is shaping to be one the most ambitious political campaigns in Tamil Nadu politics over the last few years. All eyes will now be how much the party is able to deliver its message – and how the voters will respond!

