Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > DMK Launches ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ Campaign To Expose Centre’s Betrayal, Begins July 1

DMK Launches ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ Campaign To Expose Centre’s Betrayal, Begins July 1

DMK will launch a 45-day ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign from July 1 to highlight the Union Government’s alleged betrayal of the state. Covering 234 constituencies, the campaign targets issues like Keeladi findings and education fund cuts. Led by MK Stalin, it will reach 2 crore households through public meetings, rallies, and door-to-door outreach.

DMK launches ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign from July 1 to expose Centre’s alleged betrayal.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 11:43:59 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a strong political move ahead of the upcoming elections, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has announced a statewide 45-day campaign titled ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, which translates to ‘Tamil Nadu in One’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the alleged neglect and betrayal by the Union Government and highlight the achievements of the state’s DMK-led administration.

The campaign will be formally launched on July 1 by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, and will begin simultaneously from two geographical ends of the state: Palaverkadu to Kanyakumari and Anaikattai to Nagapattinam, covering all 234 assembly constituencies by July 3.

Focus on Keeladi Findings and Education Fund Cuts

At the heart of this massive campaign are serious allegations against the Union Government. According to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, the Centre has refused to acknowledge the Keeladi archaeological discoveries, which provide significant insights into Tamil Nadu’s ancient civilisation. Additionally, the campaign will focus on the Centre allegedly withholding funds meant for the state’s education sector.

Rajaa remarked, “The Centre did not accept the Keeladi excavation that showcases Tamil Nadu’s rich civilisational history. They are also starving the state of educational funds.”

A Statewide Mass Outreach to Two Crore Households

Calling it a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the DMK plans to reach out to over two crore households across Tamil Nadu. This will be done through a combination of door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, and massive rallies. The aim is to communicate both the party’s criticism of the Centre and the welfare measures successfully implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

Simultaneously, the party will carry out a statewide membership drive, allowing both new enrolments and renewals. A training session for representatives from all 234 constituencies was held in preparation, and these representatives will train booth-level agents on June 27 and 28.

DMK Highlights Organisational Strength Over Opposition

TRB Rajaa took a jab at opposition parties during the announcement, stating, “Opposition parties don’t even have booth agents, but we (DMK) have a strong cadre base and a robust digital department.” He added that while the Centre allegedly strips Tamil Nadu of its rightful support, the DMK continues to fulfil its promises to the people.

Rajaa further explained, “This is a new journey to fight for the growth of our state and unite people against the enemy in a single row.” The party hopes that this campaign will create a united front among Tamil people and bring the Centre’s alleged actions under public scrutiny.

Political Messaging Ahead of Elections

The ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign is not just about grievances it is also being used as an opportunity to showcase the DMK’s achievements under MK Stalin’s leadership. From infrastructure growth to social welfare schemes, party members will remind citizens of the benefits delivered by the state government despite what they call “obstruction” from the Centre.

The campaign will ramp up the political rhetoric in Tamil Nadu over the next few weeks to put pressure on opposition parties and the BJP-led Union Government ahead of the next major elections. 

By combining an aggressive ground-level push with a carefully evangelized digital presence, the DMK’s ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign is shaping to be one the most ambitious political campaigns in Tamil Nadu politics over the last few years. All eyes will now be how much the party is able to deliver its message – and how the voters will respond!

ALSO READ: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Begins June 27: 9-Day Yatra, Timings, Rituals, Significance—Complete Guide

Tags: dmkm.k stalinoraniyil tamil nadu campaign
Advertisement

More News

Infrastructure Boost: Bank Of India, Union Bank Announce Massive Fundraising
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program
Axiom-4 Successfully Docks At International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes The First Indian At ISS
Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People
Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?