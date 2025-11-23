‘Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum… samundar mein phek do’: Assam CM Backs NCERT Move to Remove ‘Great’ Title From Akbar, Tipu Sultan

LIVE TV
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday firmly backed NCERT’s reported decision to drop the title “Great” from Mughal emperor Akbar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in school history books, saying he fully supported the step.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 23, 2025 04:10:08 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday firmly backed NCERT’s reported decision to drop the title “Great” from Mughal emperor Akbar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in school history books, saying he fully supported the step. 

Assam CM said, “very well done,” and added in a sharp tone, “Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum. Jahan bhejna hai, udhar hi bhej do. Samundar mein phek do. (Beat up that Tipu. Send him wherever you want to. Throw him in the sea.)”

He further added, “I have not seen whether they have done this. If they have done this, then many thanks to the NCERT from my side,”  The move by the NCERT has reportedly been made in its history textbooks, triggering sharp political reactions across party lines.

Congress Slams NCERT Move, Says History Being Distorted

Responding to the move, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised it as an attempt to distort history. He stated that the revision is an attempt to erase the contributions of historical figures who played a significant role in shaping the subcontinent for centuries.

“They ruled the country for 700 years. They didn’t rule for just a day or two… You removed their names, but what will the removal or addition achieve? … During their rule, GDP was 27 per cent. India was also called the golden bird. They came here and perished here. The last emperor got beheaded, but he did not accept British slavery. He saw his sons’ heads adorned on a platter. But he wouldn’t accept slavery,” the Congress MP said.

He alleged that “those who knelt before the British” were now “enjoying themselves in the present government” and questioned why the descendants of those who “betrayed Rani Lakshmibai” were holding ministerial positions.

VHP Welcomes NCERT Move, Says Akbar’s ‘Glorification’ Must End

Supporting the change, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal said historical narratives had long been “distorted”.

“How can Akbar be great when Maharana Pratap is great? Are Akbar’s misdeeds hidden from anyone? The glorification of Babur, Humayun, Akbar, and Aurangzeb cannot be allowed on the sacred land of Maharana Pratap,” he said, thanking NCERT for the correction.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:10 AM IST
