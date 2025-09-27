TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): A massive crowd at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay’s election campaign in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday, resulting in a stampede-like situation that left several people injured.

According to initial reports, multiple attendees fainted during the incident, and some were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While an official confirmation of casualties is still awaited, sources suggest that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede. The state health minister claimed that more than 10 people were brought dead to the hospital.

Following the Chief Minister M K Stalin’s directive, DMK district secretary and former minister Senthil Balaji immediately headed to the hospital to oversee relief measures. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian is also en route to the hospital, where the injured are being treated.

In a post on X, CM Stalin stated, “I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honorable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding.”

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/1971954475335405767?t=uIYAtYwHVeFQffpebbLZHg&s=08

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the number of injured or the extent of damage, and further details are awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.