Home > India > Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested Days After High-Speed Lamborghini Revuelto Accident In Kanpur

Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Arrested Days After High-Speed Lamborghini Revuelto Accident In Kanpur

Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent tobacco businessman, has been arrested after a high-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur left three people injured. The accident near Ring Wala Chauraha. Police have seized the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Shivam Mishra arrested after high-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur. Photo: X.
Shivam Mishra arrested after high-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 12, 2026 10:38:02 IST

Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Arrested Days After High-Speed Lamborghini Revuelto Accident In Kanpur

Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent tobacco businessman, KK Mishra, in connection with a high-speed Lamborghini crash that left three people injured near Ring Wala Chauraha on Sunday, has been arrested by the Kanpur police.

The arrest comes a day after authorities initiated disciplinary action against a local Station House Officer over alleged procedural lapses in handling the case.

Police have seized the luxury vehicle,  a Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly linked to tobacco exporter KK Mishra’s firm.

How the Crash Unfolded Involving Shivam Mishra

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the Lamborghini allegedly lost control while being driven at high speed. The vehicle first collided with an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement and striking pedestrians.

Autorickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed and two motorcycle riders, identified as Vishal and Sonu Tripathi, sustained injuries in the crash.

Witnesses speaking to HT described the impact as severe. One account stated that the motorcycle was hit with such force that its rider was thrown several feet into the air. The car allegedly mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel and dragged it for some distance before coming to a halt.

Police Confirms Shivam Mishra Was Driving The Lamborghini 

Based on a complaint filed by Tauseef Ahmed, an FIR was initially registered against an “unidentified driver” under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita related to negligent driving, endangering life, and causing hurt by dangerous means.

Police later identified Shivam Mishra as the individual behind the wheel and added his name to the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that Mishra was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. “The luxury vehicle has been seized,” he said, adding that Mishra was pulled out of the car by private security personnel accompanying him.

What Eyewitnesses Said About  Shivam Mishra’s Lamborghini Accident

Bystanders alleged that immediately after the crash, bouncers travelling in another vehicle reached the spot, broke open the Lamborghini’s window, and pulled Mishra out while he was unconscious.

Locals accused the security personnel of attempting to remove him from the scene, which reportedly led to a scuffle before Mishra was taken to hospital.

Videos recorded by passersby and widely circulated on social media appear to show security personnel extracting him from the driver’s seat.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Arrested Days After High-Speed Lamborghini Revuelto Accident In Kanpur

QUICK LINKS