Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Double Murder: Engineer Son Brutally Stabs Retired Navy Captain Father And Dentist Mother To Death Over Domestic Dispute

Police also stated that since the daughter of the victims is residing in the United States, she is likely to arrive soon, after which the autopsy would take place and funerals would be arranged.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 12, 2026 10:00:07 IST

A horrific incident of two shocking murders has also been reported in Bengaluru, Vigyan Nagar region, where a 33 year old software engineer is believed to have killed his father, a retired Navy officer and mother, a dentist after an argument at home. The accident happened on Wednesday, 12th February, at the Villa No. 112 of the Adarsh Vista apartment complex which was under the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station and was in the morning at around 7:30 AM. The suspect is known as Rohan Chandra Bhatt who was arrested at the scene shortly after the crime.

The victims were named Naveen Chandra Bhatt (60), a retired Captain of the Indian Navy and his wife Dr. Shyamala Bhatt (55), a dentist, who practiced. The emergent police reports state that Rohan was having a heated argument with his parents due to personal and family issues. In the fight, he is accused of stabbing both of them with a knife, which left them dead. The wounded couple was brought to the Manipal Hospital where doctors on duty pronounced them dead at 8:15 AM.

A complaint made by a neighbor, Madhavi Nair, a neighbor and a doctor at Manipal Hospital registered a murder case and thus, it was a doctor to doctor murder case. Arrest confirmation DCP Whitefield Division Saidulu Adavath confirmed the arrest saying the accused would be brought before the court and investigation on the motive behind the killings is still underway. The bodies are maintained in the Bowring Hospital mortuary to examine them. Police also stated that since the daughter of the victims is residing in the United States, she is likely to arrive soon, after which the autopsy would take place and funerals would be arranged. The neighbors are still shocked by the incident and the police are still investigating the case to establish the situation that caused the tragedy.

Also Read: Bengaluru Shocker: SUV Driver Speeds Off With Man Clinging Onto Bonnet For Nearly A Kilometer; Video Goes VIRAL

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST
