Home > Entertainment > Who Is Ranjana Narayan Jha? Udit Narayan's First Wife Alleges The Singer Got Her Uterus Removed Without Consent, Files Complaint – Everything You Need To Know

Udit Narayan’s first wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, has accused the veteran singer of getting her uterus removed without her consent and has filed a police complaint in Bihar. The case adds to their ongoing legal dispute, with Ranjana alleging neglect and illegal second marriage while Udit denies the claims.

(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 12, 2026 09:32:46 IST

The first wife of veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has created a new controversy when she claimed he had his uterus removed without her permission. On February 10, Ranjana lodged a police complaint against Udit, Deepa, and his two brothers at Supaul Mahila Thana in Bihar claiming that the two brothers had taken her to a hospital in Delhi in the pretext of medical care and subjected her to the procedure against her will.

She stated that the surgery had been done in 1996, but it was only in the recent past that she got to know about it when she visited a doctor due to other medical concerns. Ranjana also claimed that in the same year of marrying her, Udit got married to Deepa in Mumbai which he had not divorced legally.

Ranjana was a native of Balua Bazar in Supaul where she got married to Udit before he became a famous person in the Hindi film industry. The couple spent their life in Bihar after they got married and Udit continued his career as a musician. He later, however, shifted to Mumbai, where he is said to have married Deepa still without terminating his first marriage. The 61-year old had previously brought a maintenance case in 2025, claiming that she was being neglected and financially exploited by the singer. She claimed that Udit sold her property, and failed to pay money in the transaction. It was also reported to the National Human rights Commission (NHRC) and the Bihar Human rights Commission (BHRC) where it was contended that second marriage without divorce of the first wife is unlawful under the Hindu marriage Act.

Udit Narayan’s Reaction

Udit Narayan has refuted the allegations and he is challenging the case in a court of law. People close to him state that he has been paying monthly maintenance which has been raised in 2021 and has transferred Ranjana land, a house and jewellery through the years. Ranjana, nevertheless, insists that she has not been given the opportunity and still is striving to get her rights as a legal wife to Udit. Udit and Deepa are the parents of a son, singer Aditya Narayan, but Ranjana is said to stay alone and has no children.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 9:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS